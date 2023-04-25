Toast Kitchen + Bakery Opens a Second Location

Brunch go-to Toast Kitchen + Bakery has opened a second location at the Village at Tustin Legacy, the new spot blending the center’s farmhouse style with a contemporary family-friendly vibe. Many favorites on co-owner and chef John Park’s menu are Asian-inflected—notably the ube French toast with creme brûlée-battered brioche and mango coconut sauce and the Thai-chile chilaquiles with pulled pork and a sunny egg—but the chorizo-bacon breakfast burrito and California smash burger are crowd-pleasers, too. The sparkling wine flight—cherry lemongrass, passion fruit lavender, strawberry green tea, and cucumber chia-seed limeade—is an ideal start; more than a dozen soju and sake cocktails include the Ly-Peach & Tea with jasmine sake and lychee-peach popsicle. The “o” in the Toast logo is a pie; in the case are about eight pastry-cream or warm-fruit mini-pies as well as cakes, cheesecakes, croissants, and toaster pastries in unexpected flavors. 15080 Kensington Park Drive, Tustin, 657-720-1628