The Breakdown: Scarlet Beet “Ravioli” from Selanne Steak Tavern

3. Hazelnuts and candied orange zest tie into the orange-hazelnut dressing, which includes hazelnut oil. The orange zest is cooked in sugar and white balsamic vinegar.

4. Beet puree comes from the leftovers of the roasted red beets, which are pureed with white balsamic vinegar for added acidity.

5. Ruby grapefruit slices complete the lovely dish.