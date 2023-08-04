The Breakdown: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

“We griddle the naan here then drizzle on garlic confit oil. Then we hit it with a house-smoked salt and fresh chopped herbs.”

“You have a lot of earthy and savory flavors with the hummus and vegetables, then you get this nice acidity with the pickled red onions. What adds to the color is using red wine vinegar.”

“I want to have healthy options that I’d want to eat, and it’s 100 percent vegan. We’re using squash, zucchini, some bell peppers. We lightly toss them in olive oil and salt and pepper and put them on the grill.”

“We puree the roasted peppers into the tahini and chickpeas, add garlic confit, and a little smoked paprika and chile powder. We keep it simple but build on these flavors.”