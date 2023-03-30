South Coast Plaza Offers Versatile, International Cuisines

In addition to this year’s Best New Restaurants, here are some more diverse food options that can be found at South Coast Plaza.
Versatile South Coast Plaza never fails to satisfy our appetite for international meals, day or night. Dazzling debuts keep coming, as Populaire and Tableau Kitchen and Bar both make this year’s Best New Restaurants list. Culinary riches in and around the center extend to these spots, too:

ANQI

Vietnamese

Luxurious cocktails and feasting in a stylish date-night setting

ANTONELLO

Italian

Exquisite repasts, pampering service worthy of power dining and special occasions

COSTA

Peruvian

Upmarket steak and seafood dishes ideally situated for preperformance dining

DIN TAI FUNG

Taiwanese

The world’s most beloved name in handcrafted juicy dumplings and the first location in O.C.

HAMAMORI

Japanese

Followers of James Hamamori worship his lavish sushi creations at this top-floor aerie.

KNIFE PLEAT

French

Where Michelin stargazers make a pilgrimage to experience the transcendent cuisine of chef Tony Esnault

PARADISE DYNASTY

Chinese

Sleek venue starring an epic cast of dumplings, noodles, wontons, and xiao long bao made while you watch

ROYAL KHYBER

Indian

Refined classics with clean ingredients and great technique served in a genteel setting

TERRACE
BY MIX MIX

Filipino fusion

Relaxed patio dining on creative French, Italian, and modern Filipino small plates

VACA

Spanish

Urbane hangout for vibrant tapas, aged steaks, paellas, and sensational cocktails

 

