South Coast Plaza Offers Versatile, International Cuisines

Versatile South Coast Plaza never fails to satisfy our appetite for international meals, day or night. Dazzling debuts keep coming, as Populaire and Tableau Kitchen and Bar both make this year’s Best New Restaurants list. Culinary riches in and around the center extend to these spots, too:
ANQI
Vietnamese
Luxurious cocktails and feasting in a stylish date-night setting
ANTONELLO
Italian
Exquisite repasts, pampering service worthy of power dining and special occasions
COSTA
Peruvian
Upmarket steak and seafood dishes ideally situated for preperformance dining
DIN TAI FUNG
Taiwanese
The world’s most beloved name in handcrafted juicy dumplings and the first location in O.C.
HAMAMORI
Japanese
Followers of James Hamamori worship his lavish sushi creations at this top-floor aerie.
KNIFE PLEAT
French
Where Michelin stargazers make a pilgrimage to experience the transcendent cuisine of chef Tony Esnault
PARADISE DYNASTY
Chinese
Sleek venue starring an epic cast of dumplings, noodles, wontons, and xiao long bao made while you watch
ROYAL KHYBER
Indian
Refined classics with clean ingredients and great technique served in a genteel setting
TERRACE
Filipino fusion
Relaxed patio dining on creative French, Italian, and modern Filipino small plates
VACA
Spanish
Urbane hangout for vibrant tapas, aged steaks, paellas, and sensational cocktails