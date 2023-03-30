South Coast Plaza Offers Versatile, International Cuisines

Versatile South Coast Plaza never fails to satisfy our appetite for international meals, day or night. Dazzling debuts keep coming, as Populaire and Tableau Kitchen and Bar both make this year’s Best New Restaurants list. Culinary riches in and around the center extend to these spots, too:

ANQI Vietnamese Luxurious cocktails and feasting in a stylish date-night setting ANTONELLO Italian Exquisite repasts, pampering service worthy of power dining and special occasions COSTA Peruvian Upmarket steak and seafood dishes ideally situated for preperformance dining DIN TAI FUNG Taiwanese The world’s most beloved name in handcrafted juicy dumplings and the first location in O.C. HAMAMORI Japanese Followers of James Hamamori worship his lavish sushi creations at this top-floor aerie. KNIFE PLEAT French Where Michelin stargazers make a pilgrimage to experience the transcendent cuisine of chef Tony Esnault PARADISE DYNASTY Chinese Sleek venue starring an epic cast of dumplings, noodles, wontons, and xiao long bao made while you watch ROYAL KHYBER Indian Refined classics with clean ingredients and great technique served in a genteel setting TERRACE

BY MIX MIX Filipino fusion Relaxed patio dining on creative French, Italian, and modern Filipino small plates VACA Spanish Urbane hangout for vibrant tapas, aged steaks, paellas, and sensational cocktails

