Small Plates and Local Ingredients Shine at Poppy & Seed in Anaheim

Michael and Kwini Reed, of comfort-brunch spot Poppy + Rose in L.A., add dinner service and more creativity at their new Poppy & Seed in the Anaheim Packing District. It’s in an open-air greenhouse; rustic wood, lush greenery, and glass walls and ceiling make the indoors feel like an extension of its outdoors—a 3,300-square-foot patio with microgreen and herb gardens. The format consists of engagingly presented small plates using locally sourced ingredients. Highlights include stuffed squash blossoms with ricotta, herbs, and truffled honey; pretty roasted beets with pistachios, yogurt, and puffed sorghum; pear-speck tartine with Mt. Tam cheese, pistachio, and aged balsamic; a panoply of crispy wild mushrooms with English peas, ramps, mint, egg yolk, and pecorino; and an ideal main, smoked duck breast with Asian pear, red serrano pepper, pickled onion, rye crepe, and honeycomb. Some plates are not so small; the 32-ounce dry-aged porterhouse could easily feed four.

350 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, 714-603-7130, poppyandseedoc.com

