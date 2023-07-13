San Juan Capistrano Tastes Its Future

San Juan Capistrano is one of Orange County’s smaller cities, but it’s fast becoming a culinary capital—a burgeoning landscape of restaurants, movers, and makers inspired by the locale’s captivating blend of California history, rural beauty, and small-town character.

The origin story stretches back to the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation, who lived in this fertile valley in 1776 when Junipero Serra claimed it for the seventh of 21 Spanish missions. Though the mission has been the community’s most alluring landmark, San Juan Capistrano is now gaining traction as a must-visit foodie destination. For decades, locals and visitors sustained legacy restaurants by returning for reliable favorites such as a chile relleno at El Adobe, beef bourguignon at L’Hirondelle, and cinnamon apple beignets from Ramos House Cafe.

Then in 2008, O.C. native and agroecologist Evan Marks set off a decade of dreams coming true when he launched a then-humble venture, The Ecology Center—a 1-acre farm project backed by volunteers and believers. Though initial resources were modest, the goals were lofty—to build an ecosystem supporting a more abundant future, one that the next generations would be proud to inherit.

To raise money, local chefs and growers joined forces to host epic farm feasts amid the melon vines and corn stalks. Now called Community Dinners, the sellout seasonal banquets showcase local and visiting chefs. In 2018, the city tapped the center to manage its adjacent 27 acres of preserved agricultural land. Today, it’s a successful model of organic regenerative agriculture and a modern village with vibrant outreach programs. Its daily farm stand is the county’s most dynamic source for organic produce, fresh flowers, and small-batch pantry goods.

DINING BOOM

In 2016, downtown dining got a serious bump when, after 30 years, Sarducci’s gave way to Trevor Baird, who undertook an ambitious remodel of its historic 1894 train station digs to debut Trevor’s at the Tracks. Popular for picturesque dining on New American cuisine, it heralded a wave of new makers who started small but quickly earned local support for singular, artisan goods. Docent Brewing set up shop in a low-frills industrial park beside San Juan Creek, delighting brew buffs with award winners such as Super Tonic, a potent coffee stout. Creative pub grub from an on-site kitchen helps fans linger longer, reinforcing a community culture that today supports events such as March’s Field Trip Fest. “We had over 3,000 folks attend a celebration featuring our closest brewery friends, food trucks, Heritage Barbecue, and seven bands on two stages,” Brian Hendon, president and cofounder of Docent. “It’s a testament to our community focus and how we share our love.”

John Miller and Dave Rhode amplified the gourmet doughnut concept four years ago when they founded JD Flannel Donuts—widely adored for its seasonal roster of indulgent scratch doughnuts, cooked in small batches all morning. From its opening weeks, Heritage Barbecue tantalized long lines of seekers for pitmaster-owner Daniel Castillo’s central Texas-style smoked Angus Prime brisket, pulled pork tacos, and Kansas City burnt ends. A year later, Michelin anointed the open-air spot with a coveted Bib Gourmand nod. Efforts to significantly expand the Mission-adjacent eatery are underway.

George Barker’s Mayfield defied easy labels and pandemic lockdowns to be embraced by fans of impeccable libations and urbane Eastern Mediterranean dining in a thoughtfully retooled Verdugo Street building. Mayfield won praise as one of Orange Coast’s Best New Restaurants in 2021. Around the corner at the same time, locals Dave and Bree Vandenberg launched FKN Bread, named for their sons Finn, Kane, and Nash. Once praise spread for the Jalapeno Cheese Sourdough, the fledgling bakery never had a slow day and now regularly sells out of savory loaves and sweet treats such as dark chocolate peanut butter sea salt cookies.

FKN got a new neighbor recently when Bloom Restaurant + Bar debuted after a superb retrofit of the vintage 1930 site, the town’s first city hall. “There is a wonderful harmony on the hospitality front here; it seems every establishment serves its purpose to the town,” says Bloom owner Russ Bendel Jr. “We are so proud to be a part of it.” Bloom’s wine country cuisine by chef Jared Cook and fine libations by partner Gabe Whorley entice mission visitors and local fans familiar with coastal siblings Sapphire, Olea, Ironwood, and Vine restaurants.

COMING SOON

Bloom’s busy corner anchors the heart of downtown—and is a short stroll from Los Rios Historic District, the oldest neighborhood in California. Lesser traveled than the mission grounds, the three adobes that survive here were built to house mission builders and ranch workers. The district’s southernmost property is now to be the site of the new River Street Marketplace, a six-acre public commons designed to celebrate Southern California culture and heritage. Conceived by O.C. native Dan Almquist and his development group, the rambling environs are deep into construction, slated for completion by the end of this year.

Almquist’s success at creating community-inspired retail destinations is undeniable—Stanton’s Rodeo 39 Public Market and Ontario’s Rodeo X are flourishing examples of his team’s dexterity. River Street Marketplace is a pedestrians-first alfresco setting featuring six structures evocative of farm buildings that incorporate 60,000 square feet dedicated to a mix of food and retail purveyors. Expect a diverse array of brands from near and not-so-far. All-new offerings from familiar O.C. operators include Finca by David Pratt of Brick Restaurant and Nana’s Chippery by Jon’s Fish Market. From Santa Barbara come the county’s first outlet of long-cherished McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams as well as the upscale La Vaquera restaurant from Acme Hospitality Group. Retail brands with strong local roots include Toes on the Nose surf apparel from Laguna Beach and the first brick-and-mortar location of San Clemente’s Seager for outdoor gear and attire. Should you work up a thirst, homegrown Capistrano Brewing’s new tasting room has you covered with 16 taps, wine, and cocktails. If the ranchero vibes have you hungry for a dry-aged Tomahawk, The Meat Cellar Market can cook it your way or butcher a source-verified steak for grilling at home.

Unlike mainstream malls or centers, the tenant mix is idiosyncratic, almost offbeat. “It’s one of the ways we reflect and honor this community,” Almquist says. “I collect stories of neighbors and tenants to get a feel for what belongs in a project.” How do novel, small-time operators get his attention and trust? “I think I’m a pretty good judge of character,” he says, and then references Binding Trust by sculptor Bradford J. Williams, a life-size bronze he commissioned of two cowboys on horseback, shaking hands.

Mission at the Tavern from concept guru and local legend David Wilhelm is slated for 2024. He and business partner Greg Solomon are remaking the landmark Cedar Creek Inn to create a dramatic follow-up to their popular Newport Beach Tavern House. “Our building is on the historic register, so I imagine there will be some limits,” Wilhelm predicts. “We’ll redo the entire 3,000-square-foot patio by adding settees and booths, lighting the trees, including new water features, and also turn the small bar into something special—a sophisticated homage to the cowboy culture here.”

All signs point to San Juan Capistrano looking and tasting quite different by this time next year. Clearly, this very old community is feeding its future by honoring its past.

River Street’s O.C. pioneers

Don’t look for a global name or mass-market brand at River Street Marketplace. Developer Dan Almquist instead will set the stage with indie entrepreneurs and old souls with new ideas to radiate a distinct local sensibility. It’s an uncommon strategy that assures these small-town enterprises will share in the project’s success and renown.

Fermentation Farm

Gut groupies know the blessings fermentation bestows upon the immune system, but organic foodies are always up for well-crafted kombuchas, pickles, and bone broths. The expansion of Yasmine Mason’s Costa Mesa store will also sell local eggs, dairy, and honey.

Finca by David Pratt

The founder of San Clemente’s Brick Pizzeria expands north for his newest full service, wood-fired concept, Finca. Pratt looks to local farmers and to Valle de Guadeloupe Baja for flavors, aesthetics, and Finca’s artisan pottery. Rancher dishes feature house-aged meats, farmer recipes star the day’s best vegetables, and liquor emphasizes mezcal and tequila. The Workshop building location includes a soaring custom stained glass window overlooking the patio and open kitchen. “San Juan Capistrano is on the rise,” Pratt says. “River Street’s unique and healthy focus is an ideal fit for Finca.”

Shootz

Still trending from its Rodeo 39 premiere, this Hawaiian grub stop founded by four friends has it all: Ono grinds, ohana spirit, and value pricing. Look for classic two-scoop plates featuring loco moco and short ribs, but don’t sleep on the phenomenal kimchi butter chicken katsu sandwich.

Nana’s Fish Chippery

A Dana Point harborside tradition since 1980, Jon’s Fish Market brings its signature seafood dishes 4 miles inland. Look for fish, scallops, shrimp, creamy clam chowder, poke boats, and new dishes from this family-run favorite.

Hudson’s Cookies

Direct from Irvine Spectrum and Fashion Island, baker-owner Verlie Payne adds a third outlet for her deeply intentional cookies. She hopes you can taste her love and baking science in every bite of her ooey-gooey oversized cookies. Expect gourmet brownies and shortbreads, too. Look for Hudson’s in the big Red Barn, next to Nana’s Fish Chippery.

Capistrano Brewing Co.

The homegrown brewery startup will have a permanent home for tasting and brewing in the humongous Hay Loft. Look for the return of El Capo Mexican-style lager, Don Juan Blonde ale, and Ysidora Pico IPA, the popular west coast ale. Select top local brews will make rotating guest appearances among the 16 taps. Not a suds fan? No matter—wine and cocktails have you covered.

Bred Hot Chicken

Brad and Lauren Hall bring their Southern fried chicken to roost in San Juan Capistrano after success at The Lab in Costa Mesa. Fire up or turn down the heat to suit your palate, but no matter the spice level, the juicy chicken is fried to an audible crunch. Nuggets, sandwiches, or on the bone, all options reach another level with the legendary comeback sauce.

Gueros Cevicheria

Chef-owner of Pacific Pearl Catering, Mike Campbell goes all-in on local seafood enhanced with organic produce suggested by the seasons. As a “huge fan of The Ecology Center’s farming practices,” he aims to also create an array of exciting salsas and escabeches, noting “River Street is a great fit for this cuisine.”