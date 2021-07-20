Inspired Farm Dinners in Fountain Valley

If you think you were tired of being stuck at home and not seeing people during the pandemic, chef Amy Lebrun can relate. She started a new position at Fermentation Farms in February, and has been clamoring to get back to farm-style cooking for appreciative guests for months. This weekend, she will feature a seven-course farm dinner at Rosewood Farms in Fountain Valley (Tickets at fermfarm.com/chef-table-dinner-reservation).

We fell in love with Lebrun’s food years ago when she was at Lido Bottle Works (the restaurant was one of Orange Coast’s Best New Restaurants in 2018). Her attention to detail and desire to be constantly challenged leads to amazing and thoughtful combinations. “Everything I do is in 30 layers,” she says in self-deprecating fashion. With each course, she made sure to feature produce from the family farm—figs from the trees over diners’ heads, strawberries from around the corner, heirloom tomatoes, passion fruit, and more. For the finger limes on the Bluefin tuna dish, she had to bring them from her yard, but you get the idea. By creating dishes that highlight not just the farm goodies but also the fermenting process that is the cornerstone of her new gig, she’s having a wonderful time being creative. And that delight shows up in the food.

Lebrun says this is just the first of what she hopes will be many more farm dinners, so keep an eye out for something in the fall. Rosewood Farms is family owned, and three generations are responsible for the food there. When you’re in the mood for something unique and nearby, with impeccable dishes served from the ingredients grown right there, treat yourself to an evening under the canopy of trees in a surprising place in Orange County.