Gluten-Free Beer at Divine Science Brewing

There’s something new brewing for those following a gluten-free regimen—and even for those who aren’t. At Divine Science Brewing, tasty craft beers are made with premium malted gluten-free grains such as buckwheat, millet, and lentils. Its Event Horizon blonde ale, for instance, uses millet, rice, and organic maize. Others in the lineup include the Pilsner-style Divine Millsner Lager; the iced-mocha-inspired Moka Diosa Stout; and a pair of IPAs—Third Contact and Particle Haze. The products are less filling than most beers. The tasting room also offers rotating flavors on draft, such as a wheatless Raspberry Tart Berliner Weisse; monthly bottlings with higher alcohol content such as Short Crust Pastry Porter; and gluten-free vegan snacks, both prepackaged and on scheduled days from food trucks. Gluten-sensitive regulars come from all over Southern California. Patrons also spill over from Taps Brewery across the street. Thursdays bring Fizz Quiz trivia nights. 15481 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, divinesciencebrewing.com
