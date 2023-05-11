Get Mother’s Day Reservations Now

May 14: Puesto, four O.C. locations

Puesto will offer Margaritas for Mama with a free Puesto Perfect Margarita for all moms dining at any of its four Orange County locations this Sunday. The Puesto Perfect Margarita features tequila reposado, freshly squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar. Available at Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Irvine locations.

May 14: Hendrix Restaurant & Bar



The brunch buffet takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring salads, seafood, hot brunch specialties, carved-to-order rotisserie meats, kids offerings, and a dessert bar. Complimentary glass of Champagne for Mom is included ($89 per person, $19 for children, free for 6 and younger). Reservations recommended. 32431 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, 949-248-1912

May 14: Driftwood Kitchen

Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach features a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with breakfast breads for the table, and stations offering salads, seafood, charcuterie, hot brunch specialties, made-to-order omelets, and desserts (adults $95, children $25, 6 and under free). 619 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Laguna Beach, 949-749-6367

May 14: The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel

Dine on breakfast favorites, gourmet seafood, and savory meats. Adults get unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys and moms will receive a special gift bag. There will also be live music, airbrush painting, and more (adults $139, children ages 5-12 $79, 5 and under free). Seating times are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 21100 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, 714-845-8000

May 14: Dublin 4 Gastropub and Wineworks For Everyone

Dublin 4 Gastropub will offer specialty lunch cocktails including an FS Spritz with rhubarb, aperol, and lemon; a Raspberry Basil Bellini with enriched raspberry purée; and a mimosa with fresh-squeezed orange and blood orange. Wines by the glass will be half off for moms as well. Dinner is available at Dublin 4 Gastropub and Wineworks for Everyone. 26342 Oso Parkway, Mission Viejo, 949-582-0026

May 12 to 14: Lazy Dog Restaurant Partners with Baby2Baby

Consider visiting any of the multiple Lazy Dog Restaurant locations in Orange County and purchase a Butter Cake for a better cause. Lazy Dog has partnered with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides baby essentials to children in need. For every Butter Cake sold during Mother’s Day weekend, Lazy Dog will donate $1 to Baby2Baby. Lazy Dog has already pledged to donate at least $20,000, which will help the organization provide 200,000 diapers to families in need. Aside from the cause, Lazy Dog is an ideal spot to enjoy a weekend brunch with outdoor seating to enjoy this spring weather or take home a Friends + Family Meal that can feed between four and five people, starting at $5 per person. Learn more here

May 14: Mommy & Me Tea Party, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

Create memories over tea, treats, and activities in the serenity garden at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., mothers and children can enjoy this garden tea party for $50 a person, which includes an assortment of hot and iced teas, sandwiches, pastries, sweet treats, and other beverages. Photo experiences with a beautiful backdrop and polaroid cameras will be available to attendees. This tea party experience is a lovely choice to spend quality family time in a relaxed and welcoming environment. 1775 South Clementine St., Anaheim. Make reservations here

May 14: Mother’s Day Brunch at Tangerine Room

The signature restaurant of The Westin Anaheim Resort will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from noon to 6 p.m. ($95 for adults, $55 for children 12 and younger). The buffet will include a variety of stations, such as garden delights, small bites, charcuterie, seafood, inspirational entrees, desserts, as well as a Kid’s Corner with pizza, macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, and potato wedges. Consider the $20 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys, too. This Mother’s Day brunch is packed with stellar food and live entertainment. 1030 West Katella Ave., Anaheim. Make reservations here

May 14: Celebrate Mother’s Day at Cafe Sevilla

Cafe Sevilla will have live Latin music, Champagne, brunch, and dinner for moms. The brunch and bottomless mimosas run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Flamenco & Champagne Brunch—a three-course Spanish brunch—includes avocado toast, breakfast meat paella, and dulce empanadas for dessert as well as the two-part flamenco performance starting at 12:30 p.m. ($69.50 a person) The restaurant also will have a Mother’s Day Flamenco & Champagne Dinner show starting at 4:30 p.m. ($89.50). The three-course dinner has shaved jamón serrano ensalada Sevillana followed by the award-winning Paella Valenciana and lemon tart for dessert. The two-part flamenco performance starts at 5 p.m. Brunch and dinner walk-ins are welcome, and every mother will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne. Reservations are required for the Flamenco & Champagne Brunch and Flamenco & Champagne Dinner by calling 949-688-1555 or online. 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa. Learn more here

May 14: Mother’s Day Brunch at Balboa Bay Resort

Enjoy an extravagant brunch in the Grand Ballroom and Terrace of Balboa Bay Resort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets start at $143.75 for adults and $75 for children with special pricing for Balboa Bay Club members and hotel guests staying May 13 or May 14. The brunch includes fresh fruit and yogurt, antipasto, seafood, eggs cooked to order, hot delights, bakery items, and a children’s buffet. It also features sparkling wine, mimosas, and live music. Attendees can take advantage of the Penelope Pots Floral Pop-up Shop to buy a fresh bouquet of flowers. 1221 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach. Make reservations here

May 14: Mother’s Day Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

A seaside brunch and shopping collaboration with South Coast Plaza will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel ($250 per person, $125 for children ages 4 to 9). Seafood, caviar, carving stations and South Asian specialties combine with luxury brands such as Diptyque, Mikimoto, Baccarat, David Yurman, and Camilla for a whole day of fun overlooking the ocean. The Ritz-Carlton also has a Mommy and Me tea service available through May 11. 1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point Learn more here

May 14: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Montage Laguna Beach

Expansive views, fresh ocean breezes, and live entertainment combine with an outdoor brunch buffet. Enjoy seasonal appetizers, enticing entrees, and delectable desserts from multiple stations on the Pacific and Ocean Lawns of the Montage Laguna Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($235 for adults, $65 for children). Call 949-715-6420 for reservations. 30801 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Learn more here

May 14: Mother’s Day at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club at Dana Point has three options for Mother’s Day. The breakfast buffet at AVEO Table + Bar features a Latin-influenced buffet from 7 a.m. to noon ($55 for adults, $32 for children 12 and younger). “La Mere” Mother’s Day Brunch will take place in the new space “Avalon” from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ($220, $98 for children 11 and under). Attendees can expect a curated buffet from all the breakfast essentials to caviar and live music. Mother’s Day by the Bay at Monarch Bay Beach Club is exclusive to resort guests and members. This oceanfront dining experience will offer specialty a la carte items, brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30, and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1 Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point. Make reservations for AVEO Table and Mother’s Day Brunch online.

May 14: Brunch at Mayor’s Table

With seating times from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a culinary-led brunch buffet at The Mayor’s Table. There will be a painting experience curated by local artist Timree Gold on the Lido Lawn from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Reservations for the painting class are necessaryt. Whether you do brunch before or after painting, the abundant brunch will include items such as an omelet station, market fruit, avocado bake, and crispy sofrito potatoes. 3300 Newport Boulevard, Newport Beach. Make brunch reservations here.

May 14: Brunch at Heirloom Farmhouse Kitchen in Irvine

Take advantage of locally driven cuisine at this brunch. The Heirloom Farmhouse Kitchen at Marriott Irvine Spectrum will include breakfast classics, prime rib, omelets made to order, produce-forward dishes, and drinks. The two-hour reservation times start at 10 a.m. ($105, $28 for children) 7905 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine. Make reservations here.

May 14: Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

Treat mom to brunch with ocean views and a specially crafted menu that includes a raw bar with oysters, carving station with beef tenderloin, breakfast favorites, and a dessert station. Attendees can take advantage of the flower boutique in collaboration with Penelope Pots, a petting zoo, the Laguna Cliffs Pop-up Bakery Shoppe with fresh pastries, Whispering Angel Rose All Day wine flights for purchase, a family photo wall, and more. The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are recommended ($140, $65 for children). 25135 Park Lantern, Dana-Point. Learn more here

May 14: Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach

Give mom coastal-inspired California fare with Mediterranean flair for brunch served alongside ocean views and the background sound of crashing waves. Starting at $95 per person and times from noon to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the brunch at Splashes includes a three-course prix-fixe menu, with highlights such as squid ink capellini with Dungeness crab, Meyer lemon, fava, black pepper cream and rye; charred cauliflower steak with heirloom beets and pine nut gremolata; mixed berry shortcake with yuzu cremuex, basil oil, genoa sponge, white chocolate and strawberry prosecco; and more. 1555 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach. Learn more here