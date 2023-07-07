Food Trends: Hand Rolls All Over O.C.

“Our hand rolls are best enjoyed within 10 to 15 seconds, while the nori is crispy and the rice is warm.” OK! Kei Concepts has launched two locations of ROL Hand Roll Bar, the latest a stylish 24-seat counter steps from the group’s Gem Dining, Kin Izakaya, and Ini Ristorante. Five- to seven-set menus might bring scallop, albacore, and unagi; individual rolls include shrimp tempura and premium offerings such as lobster & truffle and uni & toro. Consider sauces such as yuzu kosho and kizami wasabi. Start with the chile garlic edamame. 16173 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, 714-576-7119

Hidden up a flight of stairs, intimate Japanese speakeasy Momoku No Usagi is best known for its cocktails, but its temaki menu—devoted solely to 13 meticulously sourced, prepared, and presented hand rolls with the crispiest nori—arguably outshines them. Created with chef Jason Yamaguchi, who recently worked at Waikiki’s Mugen, the menu features the freshest fish and seafood—amberjack, ocean trout, blue crab, freshwater eel—flown in from Japan on Wednesdays and Fridays. Vintage Japanese magazines featuring women’s faces cover the walls, and colorful umbrellas garner the ceiling. 425 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente, 949-289-9282

The vision at Fisherman’s Table Yamasaki: “Best fishes anywhere anytime.” The website lists five factors, from landing the fish to on-site preparation, required to achieve that goal. Owner-chef Kazuma Yamasaki comes from a family of fishermen in business for more than 200 years—pre-dating nigiri sushi—and spent two decades as a fisherman himself on Japan’s Awaji Island. Beautifully presented hand roll sets are available cone or cigar style. The three-set brings salmon, bay scallop, and freshwater eel; the five-set adds yellowtail and blue crab. 7391 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, 714-790-668



Friday through Sunday, Zabon Ramen and Rolls at the Anaheim Packing House offers hand rolls, too. Order at the counter and walk the printout to the hand-roll chefs nearby—but, per verbal instructions, don’t hand it to them until they finish the order before yours. Find a seat anywhere in the hall or on the patio and you’ll be buzzed when it’s ready. Three similar three-roll sets include salmon-avocado and either tuna or spicy tuna. Among individual rolls are crispy fish fillet as well as vegan and vegetarian options. 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, 714-829-4715