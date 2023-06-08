Food Trends: Four Spots to Try in Little Arabia

Unassuming Al Baraka is one of a handful of Orange County spots on Los Angeles Times’ Best 101 Restaurants list. The owners, from Palestine’s West Bank, opened their eatery in 2021. The addictive starter foul tops fava beans with garlicky, spicy tatbeleh sauce; add meat to the hummus appetizer to make it a main. Daily specials are truly special: Sunday’s Makadem & Karshat brings lamb trotters, tongues, and stuffed tripe. Mondays are made for makluba—fried cauliflower, eggplant, potatoes, and rice flipped upside-down. 413 S. BROOKHURST ST., ANAHEIM, 657-220-5296

Diners at House of Mandi can sit at regular tables, but reclining Yemeni-style on colorful cushions at low-slung tables is more fun. Fish Mova is a butterflied whole fish with chile pepper and cilantro accompanied by an enormous flatbread. Hrada of Fahsah finds shredded lamb and beef with whipped fenugreek and green chiles served bubbling hot in a carved stone vessel. It comes with a plate of hawaij-spiced rice with almonds, carrots, raisins, and fried onions. If you’re offered lamb soup before ordering, say yes! 518 S. BROOKHURST ST., ANAHEIM, 657-220-5272

Anaheim claims Little Arabia, but the neighborhood transcends city borders. Just across Katella Avenue in Garden Grove, bustling fast-casual Sababa Falafel Shop offers fried-chickpea preparations like those in Old Jerusalem and Ramallah. Enjoy falafel as diminutive balls in bowls or in elaborate pita sandwiches or warm Jerusalem baguettes. Nearly 20 add-ons include spreads (hummus, garlic), sauces (tahini, spicy red), and toppings (sumac onions, yellow chiles). Chicken, ribeye steak, or fried eggplant can sub for falafel. 11011 BROOKHURST ST., GARDEN GROVE, 714-242-8977

The creamy dessert-cheese knafeh originated centuries ago in the Palestinian city of Nablus, the recipe using the local white-brine cheese and passed down in a handful of families. The owner of Knafeh Café belongs to one of those families. His relatives serve the orange-hued dish at shops in Jordan and the West Bank; a mural here shows two practically adjacent shops in Nablus. In Anaheim, the soft or crispy cheese is topped with buttery, shredded, sweetened dough; the pastry madloaa finishes the dough with clotted cream and crushed pistachios. 866 S. BROOKHURST ST., ANAHEIM, 714-442-0044