Fall Treats to Try in Orange County

Bluetree Café

This coffeehouse offers fresh and natural flavors in everything from their coffees to their juices. Enjoy their popular Cloudy Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew, made with Hawaiian coffee beans with chocolate notes and a pumpkin cloud foam. It’s no secret why they bring back this fan favorite every year. Other autumn drinks include the Cinnamon Dolce Latte, Hazelnut Mocha, and their take on the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, available now until the end of October. 701 S. Weir Canyon Road, Anaheim, 714-363-3693, bluetreejuice.com

Duck Donuts

This season’s featured assortment includes a dozen doughnuts with the following flavors: Pumpkin Streusel, Pumpkin Roll, Apple Cobbler, Apple Pie, Coffee Cake, Maple Bacon, Cookies and Cream, Peanut Butter Paradise, Cinnamon Sugar, French Toast, Midnight Madness, and a classic glazed doughnut. Locations in Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, and Irvine, duckdonuts.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Their featured flavor this month is seasonal favorite Pumpkin Pie. It features a pumpkin base with graham cracker ripple. Some locations have started to serve hot apple dumplings. In October, they will introduce Pumpkin Cheesecake, as well as Pumpkin Ripple, a pumpkin-flavored ice cream with marshmallow ripple, and Caramel Apple, a green-apple ice cream with a caramel variegate. Multiple locations, handelsicecream.com

Small Batch Doughnuts

Delivering all over Orange County, Small Batch Doughnuts offers boxes with 12 to 24 mini or regular sized doughnuts from $25 to $39. Their Fall Flavors boxes include pumpkin favorites such as Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake and Pumpkin Caramel. Other flavors included in the boxes are Apple Pie, Cinnamon Spice, Sweet Potato Marshmallow, Blueberry Earl Grey, Pecan Praline Pie, Citrus Cranberry, Citrus Pistachio Rose, Hot Chocolate, Chai Spiced Almond, and Sweet Potato Pie. Small Batch Doughnuts also has Halloween mini doughnut boxes for purchase. Delivery throughout Orange County, smallbatchdoughnuts.com

Sidecar Doughnuts

Known for their rotating set of doughnut flavors, Sidecar is currently offering fall-themed doughnuts such as Sage Apple Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Cinnamon rolls are available Wednesdays only, and on Fridays you can pick up apple fritters. Their current vegan flavor is Vanilla Chai. 270 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, 949-873-5424, sidecardoughnuts.com