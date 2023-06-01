Egg Noodles and Scallops With Ron Plata

Occasionally, I tumble into a menu rut. As a first-timer at a restaurant, I find a dish to be palate perfection. It’s a concoction with a precise balance of tempting flavors, an entree that makes appealing music in my mouth, a blend of tender elements staccato-ed with noisy crunch. I’m hooked.

This has been my menu-selection history at Gem Dining in Fountain Valley. The list is filled with possibilities, dishes that are tempting as well as provocative. But from Day One, my main course order is always the seared sea scallops with crispy egg noodles and truffle soy beurre blanc. I can’t help myself. Luckily, I struck it rich with a chef’s visit to show me the recipe’s secrets.

It was a joy to welcome Ron Plata, the director of culinary arts for Kei concepts, the oh-so-popular and ever-expanding restaurant group. Gem Dining is under Kei Concept’s Orange County-based restaurant umbrella, along with a mix of eateries that includes Vox Kitchen, Sup Noodle Bar, Nep Café, Kini Izakaya, Rol Hand Roll Bar, and Ini Ristorante. Set to open toward the end of this year, three new Fountain Vallely outlets: Kei Concepts Lab, which will test out dishes during the day and serve tapas at night; Kei Coffee House that will serve pastries and Vietnamese coffee; SEA (SouthEast Asia), a spot that will do dim sum. Many more projects are percolating.

I praised Plata for his ability to create such delicious flavor-forward dishes, and he was quick to credit Viet Nguyen, Kei Concepts’ CEO and executive chef. He explained that in addition to his ability to create irresistible dishes, Nguyen loves his community and does everything he can to build it up and keep Fountain Valley on the culinary map.

Plata was born in Hawaii but grew up in San Diego. He studied forensic psychology at UCLA, but after working a stint in the kitchen at Peohe’s in Coronado, he fell in love with cooking. After time in other kitchens, his culinary career took root at Roy’s working with Roy Yamaguchi for more than 20 years. He loved the melting-pot nature of Roy’s Hawaiian food.

At the fast-growing Kei Concepts over the past year, Plata has been part of the concept development team. He trains staff and oversees culinary procedures to evaluate them.

For me, I will always appreciate his generosity in sharing the mystery of that delicious scallop dish. Now I can test drive some other entrees at Gem.

Gem Dining, 10836 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley

Luxury Love: I’m a simple guy. I love massages.

Collections: Pigs! Ceramic, wooden, and paintings. A pig barbecue.

Drink of Choice: Bourbon neat. Woodford is the go-to.

Favorite Eatery: Taco Mesita in Old Town Tustin; it’s a retro drive-through.

Mentor: Chef-restaurateur Roy Yamaguchi. He told us to make sure that the dishes we were putting out were something we would happily serve to our mothers. At Roy’s the chefs were trying to create good memories for guests.

Restaurant Success: Always keep evolving and paying close attention to what guests want. Plus a hardworking, local staff.

Secret talent: I used to draw with pencil and charcoal.

Gem’s Seared Sea Scallops with Crispy Egg Noodles and Truffle Soy Beurre Blanc

Yield: One, plus additional Beurre Blanc

5 (10/20) sea scallops (10 to 20 scallops per pound)

Kosher salt and ground pepper

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 ounces shimeji mushrooms

1 cup yu choy (sometimes labeled Chinese flowering cabbage or choy sum), cut crosswise in thirds

3 to 4 cauliflower florets, blanched until tender-crisp, drained

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 ounces Soy Beurre Blanc (recipe follows)

1/4 teaspoon chili oil

2 ounces crispy egg noodles, see cook’s notes

1 teaspoon truffle oil

1 pinch gochugaru powder

1 tablespoon fresh micro cilantro

Cook’s notes: Thin fresh egg noodles are deep fried in a deep skillet in 350-degree canola oil until crisp (about 30 seconds) and then scooped out with a large, slotted spoon or spider strainer – and drained on paper towels. Gochugaru is a Korean chili powder.

Prepare the Beurre Blanc sauce, recipe follows. Season scallops with a moderate amount of salt and pepper; set aside on plate lined with paper towel.

3.To prepare vegetables: Heat vegetable oil in skillet on medium-high heat. Cook mushrooms and cauliflower until golden brown, tossing occasionally. Add yu choy and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

Pat scallops dry with paper towel. Heat vegetable oil in medium-large skillet on high heat. Sear scallops on both sides; be careful not to overcook. Use slotted spoon to transfer vegetables to middle of serving plate that has a lip. Place scallops around vegetables. Stack crispy noodles on vegetables. Pour 2 ounces Beurre Blanc around exterior of plate. Drizzle with chili oil and truffle oil. Garnish with a pinch of gochugaru and micro cilantro.

Truffle Soy Beurre Blanc

Yield: enough for about 8 servings

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced crosswise

1 large sprig fresh thyme

1/2 cup dry white wine

10 whole black peppercorns

4 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons Maggi seasoning

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 pounds cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan, cook garlic and ginger in oil on medium-high heat until softened, stirring occasionally (do not brown). Add shallot, thyme, peppercorns, thyme sprig, and wine; cook to reduce mixture in volume until about only 1 tablespoon liquid remains. Add sugar, soy sauce, Maggi seasoning and cream; whisk to combine. Cook to reduce by half. Add a few cubes of butter at a time, whisking continuously. Continue until all butter is added and is melted. Whisk in lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Strain through a fine sieve.

Cathy Thomas is an award-winning food writer and has authored three cookbooks: “50 Best Plants on the Planet,” “Melissa’s Great Book of Produce,” and “Melissa’s Everyday Cooking with Organic Produce.” For more than 30 years, she has written about cooking, chefs, and food trends. She was the first newspaper food journalist to pioneer taping how-to culinary videos for the Web. CathyThomasCooks.com