Earth Day Events in Orange County 2023

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s Earth Day Celebration

From April 22 through 23, the resort will host a weekend full of eco-friendly and ocean-immersive celebrations for all ages at its Eco Adventure Center. Activities will include nature scavenger hunts, reptile encounters, a tide pool touch tank, face painting, and arts and science projects. One-day passes are $80, and two-day passes are $120. 1 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point, exploretock.com/ritzcarltonlagunaniguel/event/403209/earth-day-celebration

The CAMP’s Earth Week

From April 17 through 22, celebrate Earth Week at The Camp in Costa Mesa. Each day, there will be special events such as fitness class specials, cookie decorating, wine tastings, free outdoor yoga, and more. The CAMP’s Mother Earth Market will take place on Saturday with a clothing swap, workshops, live music, and a variety of vendors. 2937 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, eventbrite.com/e/earth-week-at-the-camp-tickets-597935630567

Community Roots Academy’s Earth Day Event

From 1 to 4 p.m. on April 22, the Laguna Niguel-based academy is hosting an Earth Day event with environmentalist Heather White and her OneGreenThing team. There will be vendors focused on creating a more sustainable future such as O.C.-based shop EcoNow and Recess Revolution. Food trucks and live music will also be available. Admission is free and open to the public. 29292 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, learningcommunities.org

OC Parks’ Earth Day at the Bay

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22, OC Parks and the Newport Bay Conservancy will host Earth Day at the Bay at Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve. This free, family-friendly event features environmental-themed exhibits from community partners and local artists. Booths will feature activities including arts and crafts, as well as science discovery. There will be live music throughout the day, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt complete with prizes. 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach, ocparks.com/events

OC Zoo’s Endangered Species Program

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on April 22, children ages 5 to 6 are invited to participate in the OC Zoo’s Endangered Species Program to learn about endangered species. The class includes hands-on learning, fun crafts, and meeting zoo creatures up close. $5 per child with one parent included. Phone registration is required by calling 714-973-6846. 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, ocparks.com/events