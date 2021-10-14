Dumplings of a Different Color at Paradise Dynasty

Dumpling destination Paradise Dynasty has opened its 45th location and first outside of Asia at South Coast Plaza. The restaurant anchors Collage, a new two-story collection of eateries in the center’s Bloomingdale’s wing. The signature dish is “Specialty Dynasty” xiao long bao, eight rainbow-hued, delicately pursed, intensely flavored, and extremely juicy dumplings. The flavors: luffa gourd, foie gras, black truffle, cheese, crab roe, garlic, Sichuan, and original with chicken or Kurobuta pork. Other highlights include “steamed salted egg yolk custard lava charcoal bun,” 17 versions of hand-pulled noodles, and spicy, crispy Sichuan chicken. Contemporary chandeliers feature hundreds of oblong plexiglass elements that seem to float. Singapore’s largest restaurant group launched an outpost of its casual Le Shrimp Ramen at Collage. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 714-617-4630

