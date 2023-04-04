Dish of the Year 2023: Spaghetti Squash & Braised Green Enchiladas from Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

1. Fluffy chorizo cauliflower rice has an aroma of Mexico’s beloved sausage, but that’s just from the characteristic spices, as there is no meat.

2. Spaghetti squash contributes sweet heft and distinct texture to the filling bound with leek-cauli béchamel sauce.

3. Braised greens can be kale, chard, beet greens, or any leafy players the seasonal kitchen has on hand that day.

4. Roasted carrots and caramelized cippolini onions bring layers of earthy sweetness; crisped potatoes add crunch.

5. Blue corn from Tehachapi Grain Project makes for lovely masa that presses into rich, soft tortillas with a singular flavor.

6. Cooks Hugo Lopez and Manny Uribe concoct the guajillo chile sauce, boosting it with fresh lemon verbena—a citrusy, floral herb.

7. A dash of sharp dairy tang comes from melted white cheddar cheese, which can be omitted to make the dish vegan.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar

949-640-1415

Read More!