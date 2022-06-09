Dining Destinations That Offer a Side of Merchandise

Mutt Lynch’s, in a 100-year-old building and nearing 50 years itself, recently expanded its beachfront bar seating and added a communal booth beneath the “schoon-delier”—a goblet-inspired chandelier. In addition to 200 menu items and 40 beers on tap, Mutt Lynch’s offers colorful Beach Dog towels, sweatshirts, and dad hats. There’s also a “High Tide, Low Tide” T-shirt depicting one glass full and one half-full. Best of all: an exuberant Newport Beach-inspired collared shirt and pajama pants set by designer Margaret Hoffman. 2300 W. OCEANFRONT, NEWPORT BEACH, 949-675-1556

Clucking good breakfasts at Breakfast Republic—crab-and-crawfish-cake Benedict, for instance, or Portuguese linguisa sausage scramble—might work up an appetite for branded gifts including a sugar caddy and a set of salt and pepper shakers. T-shirts are emblazoned with fun catchphrases such as “Friends With Benedicts” and “Resting Brunch Face.” Other standout wearables: sunglasses, “I ❤️ bacon” knee socks, and caps in a wide variety of styles, colors, and fabrics—including one featuring an eggs-and-bacon skull and crossbones. UNIVERSITY CENTER, 4213 CAMPUS DRIVE, IRVINE, 949-379-7177; 410 E. 17TH ST., COSTA MESA, 949-691-3055

Chapman Crafted in Orange’s Old Towne is known for 20 styles of beer, from its Absofruitly wheat beers to its Zodiac-themed India Pale Ales. The brewery is less well known for its fashionably fitted clothing—hoodies, sweatshirts, varsity jackets, coach’s jackets, T-shirts, tank tops, and beanies—as well as glassware, flasks, pins, and totes. And this just in: dog collars! Chapman Crafted cofounder Wil Dee is also the brains behind nearby Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar and Provisions Deli & Bottleshop. 123 N. CYPRESS ST., ORANGE, 844-855-2337

Nostalgia-packed Marceline’s Confectionery in Downtown Disney District is named for the Missouri town where Walt Disney grew up. Find handcrafted Disney-themed goodies galore—such as Minnie Mouse candy apples—baked, spun, and dipped on the premises, as well as a boggling array of packaged treats. But many of the best treats aren’t edible, among them a red polka dot Minnie Mouse apron, Mousewares including mixing bowls, baking pans, and cookie cutters, and our favorite—a cookie box replicating Sleeping Beauty Castle. 1313 S. HARBOR BLVD., ANAHEIM, 714-781-4636