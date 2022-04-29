Dick Church’s Brings New Menu Items and Renovations

Dick Church’s marks its 50th anniversary with a new front patio designed for live music, a back patio with new dinner service, and a speakeasy called 1972. Yet the diner’s look and vibe remain the same, right down to the orange leather booths. “It’s kind of a time trap,” says chef Landon Pulizzi, known for supporting roles at Haven in Orange and Harley in Laguna Beach. “This place was frozen in time.” So was the food—literally. When Pulizzi arrived, he says, “we’d been buying frozen product from Cisco, chicken-fried steak right off the truck. Now that steak is fresh, we know what it is, we pound it and bread it and fry it ourselves—we make everything we possibly can from scratch.” New on the menu are a breakfast Old-Fashioned, Wagyu roast beef French dip sandwich, Duroc pork chop, and apple hand pies. “You can find cheap food and cheap cocktails out there, or you can find expensive food and good cocktails,” Pulizzi says. “The concept here is dinner at an easy price point and craft cocktails. We’re bridging the gap.”

2698 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa, 714-884-4522, dickchurchs.com