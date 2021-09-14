Chef-Owner of Cultivar at Sherman Library & Gardens Shares Her Inspirations

The chef-owner of new Cultivar at Sherman Library & Gardens has worked with top-notch chefs, in Michelin-starred kitchens, and won the grand prize on the TV series “On the Menu.” Roy tells us about her inspirations.

“It’s important that the menu is seasonal. I will be working closely with Sherman Gardens, deciding together on what will be planted.”

“I love a good gin and tonic because of its botanical notes. I plan to experiment with botanical infusions inspired by the garden—often using herbs and exotic components, some that I haven’t discovered yet.”

“Making jams at home is one of my things. Recently I made a fabulous rhubarb jam and used it to top a cheesecake. And a strawberry-marigold flower jam; the marigold petals gave the strawberries extra interest. I used it to fill French macarons along with whipped chamomile buttercream.”

“I love photography. There is so much beauty in the outdoors—flowers, plants, trees, as well as produce. And my nieces and nephews. I see beauty everywhere, and I love to capture that.”

“A funny part of my day off is that I cook at home for my dog, Beau, a Maltipoo. He often sits in the kitchen and watches the prep.”