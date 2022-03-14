Photo courtesy Mint Value Media.

Pi Day is probably the nerdiest commemorative holiday, but any excuse to have a slice of pie is worth it in our books! Here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice right here in O.C.

Pop Pie Co. – Costa Mesa

Try the Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork + Mac and Cheese Pie: Heritage Barbecue’s 8-hour smoked pulled pork made with Heritage Breed Duroc pork sourced from West Coast Prime Meats in Brea, Heritage Barbecue’s house-made barbecue sauce, and Pop Pie Co.’s house-made mac and cheese and all-butter crust.

The Pie Hole – Orange

Try the Earl Grey Cream Pie: classic Earl Grey tea with a rich bergamot aroma infused into a smooth custard filling, topped with fresh whipped cream and dried lavender.

BONUS: Stop by Marie Callender’s or Polly’s Pies, both in Orange, for any of their delicious whole pies or just a slice to go with a meal. Classics such as apple pie and chocolate cream pie are usually available. Make sure you ask about seasonal pies, too.