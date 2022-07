The D ish

A base of cauliflower and goat cheese is topped with Kaluga caviar and poached French radishes and accented with spirulina aioli.

The Details

“We eat with our eyes first, and the diner is drawn to this bright blue aioli on the plate,” chef Lewis Butler says. “It’s exciting to achieve this type of color in such a natural way.”

The Price

$16

The Place

Henry’s Coastal Cuisine