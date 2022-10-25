Answer: Trivia

Monday might not seem like the best night to go out … but you wouldn’t know it by the packed patio at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store. The venue has a strong music connection; it’s inspired by the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and partner Stan Frazier was Sugar Ray’s drummer. Craft beer helps fuel the pencil-and-paper excitement, and top teams win restaurant gift cards. Mercy Martin of national company Pour House Trivia hosts the festivities, and she also emcees events at nearby Hangar 24 brewery on Thursdays—likely the most popular trivia event in California. 4533 CAMPUS DRIVE, IRVINE, 949-748-1080

Trivia Tuesday at eclectic-Americana-themed Mutt’s Eastbluff is family-friendly—and fun. Trivia master Ashley Darrow of America’s Pub Quiz weaves in audio elements such as song and movie snippets, and everybody in the restaurant stops to listen. Prizes include a $150 gift card for first place. Concurrent Taco Tuesday specials include street tacos for $4.50 and six Estrella Jalisco beers for $20. Sibling Mutt Lynch’s—a pub with a beer-schooner chandelier near the Newport Beach pier for 45 years—has a lively trivia night on Wednesdays. 2531 EASTBLUFF DRIVE, NEWPORT BEACH, 949-719-0635

King Trivia quizmaster Lorraine Chambers leads events at The Recess Room on Wednesdays. She favors visual elements; participants might be asked to ID eight photos and determine what the subjects have in common. “Super-duper fun—and very competitive,” says GM-bar manager Ava Navarrete, whose top-tier cocktails complement the trivial pursuits and creative menu. Namesake team Ava’s Minions (she’s not on it) competes regularly. Answers are logged via cellphone; results are posted online. Hot tip: Order during happy hour before the game begins. 18380 BROOKHURST ST., FOUNTAIN VALLEY, 714-377-0398

Pali Wine Co. pours natural and traditional wines from the Santa Ynez Valley—alongside Pour House Trivia on Thursdays. Pali’s outpost at MAKE food hall, opposite the Packing House, feels like a stylish, spacious living room. Game-smith and host Matthew Frost writes the daily questions for all of Pour House’s SoCal locations; his format rewards point-value strategies as well as knowledge. The menu includes artisan cheeses, charcuterie plates, and thoughtful small plates. Prizes include wine accessories, Pali Wine merch, and wine-tasting coupons. 500 S. ANAHEIM BLVD., ANAHEIM, 714-486-0922