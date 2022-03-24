8 of Our Favorite Local Cocktails to Celebrate National Cocktail Day

Gin? Tequila? Bourbon? Whatever your spirit of choice, here are a few drinks that have been on our radar recently in Orange County.

French 75

Where: Solstice, Irvine

What: Gin, Champagne, house-made pear and ginger syrup, Prosecco, dehydrated pear garnish

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/booze-blog/solstice-in-irvine-is-the-next-o-c-cocktail-hotspot/

Strawberry Margarita

Where: Caló Kitchen + Tequila, Laguna Niguel

What: Tequila, local strawberries, jalapeños, house-made agave syrup, fresh lime juice

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/ocdining/celebrate-national-strawberry-day-with-these-o-c-treats/

Time to Blossom

Where: Sueños, Laguna Beach

What: Gin, St-Germain, lime juice, Triple Sec, Blossom mix, pea flower syrup

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/main-course-dining/main-course-suenos-in-laguna-beach/

Old Drunken Master

Where: Little Sister, Irvine

What: Bourbon, china china liquor, orgeat

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/main-course-dining/main-course-little-sister-at-the-irvine-spectrum-center/

Gin + Roses

Where: Poppy & Seed, Anaheim

What: St. George gin, amaretto, strawberries, lemon, basil syrup, club soda

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/ocdining/poppy-seeds-seasonal-menu-of-share-plates-shines-in-anaheim/

El Corazon Margarita

Where: Super Panga, Newport Beach

What: El Jimador Blanco, passion fruit, blood orange, pomegranate, lime juice, tequila, chamoy and tajin rim

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/ocdining/food-trends-the-joy-of-chamoy/

Isla Grande Iced Tea

Where: Gracias Madre, Newport Beach

What: mezcal, tequila blanco, raicilla, sotol, citrus, tamarindo, root beer kombucha

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/booze-blog/90s-reimagined-cocktails/

Happy Hour Old Fashioned

Where: The Cellar, Fullerton

What: bourbon, rye, or other spirit, sugar, bitters

Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/booze-blog/five-classic-cocktails-and-where-to-get-them-in-o-c/

What’s our Drink of the Year? Grab our April issue next month to find out!