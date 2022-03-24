8 of Our Favorite Local Cocktails to Celebrate National Cocktail Day

Gin? Tequila? Bourbon? Whatever your spirit of choice, here are a few drinks that have been on our radar recently in Orange County.
French 75
Where: Solstice, Irvine
What: Gin, Champagne, house-made pear and ginger syrup, Prosecco, dehydrated pear garnish
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/booze-blog/solstice-in-irvine-is-the-next-o-c-cocktail-hotspot/
Strawberry Margarita
Where: Caló Kitchen + Tequila, Laguna Niguel
What: Tequila, local strawberries, jalapeños, house-made agave syrup, fresh lime juice
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/ocdining/celebrate-national-strawberry-day-with-these-o-c-treats/
Time to Blossom
Where: Sueños, Laguna Beach
What: Gin, St-Germain, lime juice, Triple Sec, Blossom mix, pea flower syrup
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/main-course-dining/main-course-suenos-in-laguna-beach/
Old Drunken Master
Where: Little Sister, Irvine
What: Bourbon, china china liquor, orgeat
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/main-course-dining/main-course-little-sister-at-the-irvine-spectrum-center/
Gin + Roses
Where: Poppy & Seed, Anaheim
What: St. George gin, amaretto, strawberries, lemon, basil syrup, club soda
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/ocdining/poppy-seeds-seasonal-menu-of-share-plates-shines-in-anaheim/
El Corazon Margarita
Where: Super Panga, Newport Beach
What: El Jimador Blanco, passion fruit, blood orange, pomegranate, lime juice, tequila, chamoy and tajin rim
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/ocdining/food-trends-the-joy-of-chamoy/
Isla Grande Iced Tea
Where: Gracias Madre, Newport Beach
What: mezcal, tequila blanco, raicilla, sotol, citrus, tamarindo, root beer kombucha
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/booze-blog/90s-reimagined-cocktails/
Happy Hour Old Fashioned
Where: The Cellar, Fullerton
What: bourbon, rye, or other spirit, sugar, bitters
Read more: https://www.orangecoast.com/booze-blog/five-classic-cocktails-and-where-to-get-them-in-o-c/
What’s our Drink of the Year? Grab our April issue next month to find out!
Facebook Comments