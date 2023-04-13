7 New Next-Generation Watering Holes You Need to Visit

Graceland

Huntington Beach

Chic drinks and small bites for grown-ups who are OK with lockering their phones and adhering to a reasonable dress code. Music is heavy on the ’70s, but no Elvis. Hidden inside HQ Gastropub.

Cowboys & Poodles

Costa Mesa

Kitschy, teensy speakeasy with Roy Rogers’ acid-trip decor and elaborate drinks with corny names. Can get loud, and it’s not cheap. Best for parties of four or fewer.

Chapter 4

Downtown Fullerton

Chill, intimate haunt with elegant decor and gracious service. Brown spirits are the specialty, plus ace Mediterranean nibbles. Inside Les Amis, reservations advised.

Seoul Wine Bar

Fullerton

Sake and soju cocktails get creative at this cheerful Amerige Heights hang with a tight menu of snappy Korean eats—kimchi quesadilla, anyone?

Union Social

Stanton

Avant-garde craft cocktails in sleek and roomy digs at Rodeo 39 Public Market, bolstered by polished Japanese raw bar tapas. Our favorite libation: The Plank.

Momoku

San Clemente

Sultry backstairs place with fanciful intoxicants, a cordial crew, and fortifying sushi hand rolls. Another winner from impresario Leonard Chan.

The Lost Inferno

San Clemente

Maximalist tiki drinks in a retro-Goonies venue complete with grotto-esque decor and a dash of pirate swagger. Monthly magic shows.

Read More!