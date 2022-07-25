6 Cafes to Try Egg Coffee in Orange County

Egg coffee, or ca phe trung, may deter or intrigue some people based on its name. Originating from Vietnam, it’s traditionally made by beating an egg yolk with sweetened condensed milk until it becomes airy and creamy—similar to a meringue. It’s then poured on top of hot espresso or iced coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder. The silky concoction has become quite popular in Orange County, with a number of cafes offering egg coffees.

King Coffee USA

321 W Katella Ave.

Anaheim

Nep Cafe

10836 Warner Ave.

Fountain Valley

Airoma Cafe

10246 Westminster Ave.

Garden Grove

The Vintage 1979

10110 Westminster Blvd.

Garden Grove

DaVien Cafe & Dessert

9731 Bolsa Ave.

Westminster

Taty’s Specialty Coffee & Tea

6427 Westminster Blvd.

Westminster