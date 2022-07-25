6 Cafes to Try Egg Coffee in Orange County

By
-
Photograph Courtesy of DaVien Cafe & Dessert

Egg coffee, or ca phe trung, may deter or intrigue some people based on its name. Originating from Vietnam, it’s traditionally made by beating an egg yolk with sweetened condensed milk until it becomes airy and creamy—similar to a meringue. It’s then poured on top of hot espresso or iced coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder. The silky concoction has become quite popular in Orange County, with a number of cafes offering egg coffees.  

 

King Coffee USA 

321 W Katella Ave.
Anaheim 

 

Nep Cafe 

10836 Warner Ave.
Fountain Valley 

 

Airoma Cafe 

10246 Westminster Ave.
Garden Grove 

 

The Vintage 1979 

10110 Westminster Blvd.
Garden Grove 

 

DaVien Cafe & Dessert 

9731 Bolsa Ave.
Westminster 

 

Taty’s Specialty Coffee & Tea 

6427 Westminster Blvd.
Westminster 

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR