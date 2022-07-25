6 Cafes to Try Egg Coffee in Orange County

Egg coffee, or ca phe trung, may deter or intrigue some people based on its name. Originating from Vietnam, it’s traditionally made by beating an egg yolk with sweetened condensed milk until it becomes airy and creamy—similar to a meringue. It’s then poured on top of hot espresso or iced coffee and sprinkled with cocoa powder. The silky concoction has become quite popular in Orange County, with a number of cafes offering egg coffees.
King Coffee USA
321 W Katella Ave.
Anaheim
Nep Cafe
10836 Warner Ave.
Fountain Valley
Airoma Cafe
10246 Westminster Ave.
Garden Grove
The Vintage 1979
10110 Westminster Blvd.
Garden Grove
DaVien Cafe & Dessert
9731 Bolsa Ave.
Westminster
Taty’s Specialty Coffee & Tea
6427 Westminster Blvd.
Westminster
