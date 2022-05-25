5 Questions With Rich Mead, Chef-Owner of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

What’s your morning routine?

Stretch. I’m older now and my back hurts, so I go through a whole routine of stretching and exercise to get ready for work. You have to; it’s good for your back.

Do you have an ingredient you love?

I’m not sure I know where to start with that. Right now, it’s kumquats. I think they’re really neat. Also kalettes. I found that at the farmers market—it’s a cross between a Brussels sprout and kale. I see things at the farmers market that are a little different and try to incorporate them into what I do all the time.

What’s the best part of your job?

Building relationships and community. I’m very into finding independent small places and supporting them. It’s very important.

Favorite restaurants in O.C. (other than yours)?

Bluefin in Crystal Cove. I like dim sum, so I go to Seafood Cove in Garden Grove. The past few years have really changed how much I go out, though.

Favorite drink?

I was never a big cocktail guy. But we do a Swig for Selflessness. We change it every week, and we take 50 percent of what we sell (on that drink) and donate it to a local charity.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Corona del Mar

949-640-1415