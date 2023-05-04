5 Questions With Kevin Kim

WHY A PRIVATE-DINING VENTURE?

In real estate, I entertained a lot, mostly at restaurants. Entertaining at restaurants is fine, except it lacks intimacy. Friends introduced me to private dining. It was intimate. The food was amazing. It felt special. I absolutely loved it.

HOW MANY CHEFS ARE THERE?

Six in O.C. Some offer catering—the private-dining experience is more elevated. We’ve served two people (as well as) an event where five chefs set up stations for 500 guests.

CAN PEOPLE PREVIEW CHEFERBLY?

We do pop-up events at the Middleby residential showroom in Irvine. It’s a spectacular place that few people even know is there. Middleby showcases premier international kitchen brands—an ideal environment to showcase our chefs.

DO YOU HAVE ANY SECRET TALENTS?

I don’t know that I would call this a secret talent, but I’m able to use chopsticks with both hands. I don’t know many people who can do that.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR LAST MEAL ON EARTH IN O.C.?

Steak, I like steak—I wouldn’t want to be hungry! Fleming’s, Ruth’s Chris, Mastro’s … a nice Prime meat of some sort; I’m perfectly fine with filet mignon. It’s just … yeah!