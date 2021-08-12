5 Questions With Dalana Lewis of TAPS Brewery and Cerveza Cito Brewery

How did you get your start?

I got my first job in the industry through networking at Pink Boots Society (a nonprofit supporting women in the craft beer industry) and was able to participate in my first brew. Each meeting, we discuss a different topic (about the industry). We also have guest speakers and other educational experiences. I’ve met some wonderful women whom I consider lifelong friends.

What beers do you recommend at Cerveza Cito?

Mi Morena (an amber lager), Theo Hazy (a hazy IPA), and our Fantasma (a ghost chile pale ale).

What is your favorite part about brewing?

Learning about recipe building and how you can mix four of the same ingredients together to make thousands of kinds of beer. Beer is (essentially) just hops, water, grain, and yeast.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I’m a DJ. I play ’60s and ’70s reggae on vinyl. I play punk records, too.

What’s your long-term goal?

I’d like to encourage other women to do this and get on board and not think it’s just a man’s game.