5 New Neighborhood Spots to Check Out

4
Number of beef patties you can order on the retro house burger at The Backyard, a newbie on Seal Beach’s Main Street
11
Number of bubblies on the wine list at Brightwaters Wine Bar and Restaurant in downtown Huntington Beach
$34
Cost of three-course Saturday prix fixe dinner at Santa Ana’s charming
Roquette Cafe & Bistro
9
Number of Smørrebrøds—signature Danish open-face rye sandwiches—on offer at Copenhagen Corner in Laguna Niguel
40
Ounces of the Prime porterhouse that lavishly feed two at north Irvine’s slick Marble Steakhouse & Grille