5 New Neighborhood Spots to Check Out

4

Number of beef patties you can order on the retro house burger at The Backyard, a newbie on Seal Beach’s Main Street

11

Number of bubblies on the wine list at Brightwaters Wine Bar and Restaurant in downtown Huntington Beach

$34

Cost of three-course Saturday prix fixe dinner at Santa Ana’s charming

Roquette Cafe & Bistro

9

Number of Smørrebrøds—signature Danish open-face rye sandwiches—on offer at Copenhagen Corner in Laguna Niguel

40

Ounces of the Prime porterhouse that lavishly feed two at north Irvine’s slick Marble Steakhouse & Grille

