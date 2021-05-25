4 O.C. Cookie Shops to Check Out

Seeking sensory overload? The walls at The Cookie Plug explode with street graffiti and mug shots, the subjects’ eyes covered with a black text band and the company logo. That sensibility extends to Phatties, inch-thick cylinders baked fresh daily in flavors such as Tart AF lemon cheesecake, Purple Haze purple velvet, and Black Magic keto chocolate. One Phattie is $4, but every day brings special deals. Unbaked dough—“bake ’em where you rest at”—makes a dozen cookies. You can also design your own Iced Up Phatties ice cream sandwiches. 1801 E. KATELLA AVE., ANAHEIM, 714-602-0377

Pastry chef GiGi Pascual and partner Jennifer Green met a decade ago when they had breakfast and banh mi food trucks, respectively. Inside their game-changing Dough & Arrow hangs a picture of a “brew-nicorn.” Brewed drinks include Iced Cookie Cream Latte. Espresso is part of some flavors, such as the Grown Up Chocolate Chip with brown butter, dark chocolate, and Maldon sea salt. But there’s no coffee in the festive Funfetti or Ube Toasted Coconut ($2.50 to $5.50). Weekends bring vegan flavors. Take-and-bake cookie dough yields eight cookies. 3033 BRISTOL ST., COSTA MESA, 657-247-4483

Standards are high at stylish Paderia Bakehouse, and its cookies are, too—in some cases nearly 2 inches high. School chums growing up, founders Nathan Vuong and Davion Tran reunited after college. Their bakery uses premium ingredients and is open until everything sells out. There’s often a line; patience is rewarded. Cookie flavors are mostly chocolate—triple chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter chocolate—but seasonal flavors might include blueberry coconut pecan. Cookies are $4. Other offerings include a Portuguese egg tart as well as intriguing coffees, infusions, and horchatas. 17935 MACARTHUR BLVD., IRVINE, 949-287-8931

Dozens of Crumbl locations dot the country. The decor is white and black, boxes are pink, and the logo depicts a cookie emerging from a baker’s head. Cookies are baked fresh before your eyes. Lemon Glaze, topped with a lemon slice, and Reese’s Pieces versions are served warm; the popular Chilled Sugar, with sweet almond frosting, is served, well, chilled. Crumbl Cream—in flavors such as Muddy Buddy and Biscoff, inspired by the European cookie—is the ice cream equivalent. One large cookie, or a half pint, is $4; a dozen cookies run $35. 22205 EL PASEO, RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, 949-298-5540