Shave Ice Delights in Orange County

Crave

Crave is an independent dessert shop in the heart of the Korean District in Garden Grove. While its extensive menu ranges from acai bowls to churro waffles, the shop is also known for its shave ice, better known as “milk snow”. Crave offers traditional milk snow flavors such as red bean and injeolmi (Korean rice cake), as well as Oreo, mango, strawberry, and more. 8939 W. Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, 714-539-3759

Hula Girls Shave Ice

Only open Thursday through Sunday, Hula Girls Shave Ice is known for their authentic Hawaiian shave ice and Dole whips. This spot will satisfy those island cravings with items such as their Hawaiian Sunset shave Ice or Dole pineapple whip float. 16556 Bolsa Chica Road, Huntington Beach, 949-295-0292, my-site-100228-102576.square.site

Meet Fresh

Meet Fresh is a Taiwanese chain offering a wide variety of hot and cold desserts and drinks, including shave ice. Their most popular item, the Icy Grass Jelly Signature, is served with herbal grass jelly shave ice. What sets them apart from other shave ice spots is that rather than fruit, they specialize in pudding, grass jelly, mochi, and taro paste, which can be found in their shave ice series. Locations in Anaheim, Irvine, and Westminster, meetfresh.us

Sul & Beans

Sul & Beans is a dessert cafe offering Korean shave ice, also known as bingsoo. Sul means “snow” in Korean, as their shave ice has a delicate, snow-like texture. The cafe offers fun flavors such as strawberry cheesecake and Earl Grey as well as classic flavors such as fresh mango. 5427 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, 657-529-1060, 2750 Alton Parkway, Irvine, 949-418-7286, sulandbeans.com

Tiger Plate

While Tiger Plate is technically a poke shop, it also serves up shave ice. In addition to crafting their own poke bowl, customers have the option to create their own shave ice bowl, too. The shop has a variety of shave ice flavors and toppings to choose from, including cereal, honey, and matcha. Bowls can be customized to be milky, chocolatey, or fruity. 3033 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 714-486-2333, tigerplate.com