10 Smoothie Spots to Check Out in Orange County

The Spot: Protein Lab
The Cities: Buena Park and Brea
The Smoothie to Try: Wipe Out: pineapple juice, bananas, strawberries, coconut, and non-fat yogurt
Tip: Ingredients here are vegan and free of added sugar and artificial sweeteners. fueledbyproteinlab.com
The Spot: Acai Republic
The Cities: Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Placentia, and Tustin
The Smoothie to Try: Brazilian Energy Bomb: acai, guarana powder, and banana
The Tip: Not only does Acai Republic have bowls, chia pudding, smoothies, and juices, but you can also grab a sweet or savory pastry.
acairepublic.com
The Spot: Smootheory
The City: Orange
The Smoothie to Try: Berblast: almond milk, kale, banana, blueberry, strawberry, and pitaya
The Tip: Also check out one of their most popular items, the acai protein bowl with banana, cacao nibs, coconut, granola, and peanut butter.
smootheoryorange.com
The Spot: Nature’s Juice
The City: Orange
The Smoothie to Try: Trim d-Lite Functional Blend: peach juice, peaches, mangos, ice, Trim& Fit boost, and soy protein boost
The Tip: You can build your own acai bowl with tons of toppings at a flat rate.
natures-juice.com
The Spot: BobaTEAque
The City: Orange
The Smoothie to Try: Peach Passion: peach, passion fruit, and yogurt
The Tip: Specify how you’d like your drink with one of six sugar levels.
bobateaque.com
The Spot: R3fresh Superfood Cafe + Juice Bar
The City: Fullerton
The Smoothie to Try: Powerberry: acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, and almond milk
The Tip: For $1 you can add in peanut butter, kale, or cacao nibs. For $2 you can add protein or avocado for extra richness.
r3fresh.com
The Spot: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
The City: Orange
The Smoothie to Try: The new Watermelon Mojito Smoothie: fresh watermelon, strawberries, fresh mint, and lime served with an edible lime straw
The Tip: With 10 different smoothie supplements, a kids’ smoothie menu, and a full food menu from breakfast to dinner, this cafe could be your only stop
tropicalsmoothiecafe.com
The Spot: Fruitthies
The City: Costa Mesa
The Smoothie to Try: Berry Immune Smoothie: fresh-squeezed orange juice, yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and ice plus immune, multivitamin, and antioxidant boosts
The Tip: Don’t overlook the pretzels!
The Spot: Ubatuba Acai
The City: Fullerton
The Smoothie to Try: Pitaya Passion Smoothie: pitaya with orange juice, strawberry, pineapple, and passion fruit juice
The Tip: Add an extra topping of nutella, hemp seed, protein powder, or even bee pollen for $1. Also try the empanadas.
ubatubaacaifullerton.com
The Spot: Good Vibes
The City: Huntington Beach
The Smoothie to Try: Roasted Strawberry Date Shake: strawberries, banana, medjool dates, almond milk, and peanut butter
The Tip: The extensive food and drink menu is entirely plant-based.
goodvibeshb.com
