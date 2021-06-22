10 Smoothie Spots to Check Out in Orange County

The Spot: Protein Lab

The Cities: Buena Park and Brea

The Smoothie to Try: Wipe Out: pineapple juice, bananas, strawberries, coconut, and non-fat yogurt

Tip: Ingredients here are vegan and free of added sugar and artificial sweeteners. fueledbyproteinlab.com

The Spot: Acai Republic

The Cities: Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Placentia, and Tustin

The Smoothie to Try: Brazilian Energy Bomb: acai, guarana powder, and banana

The Tip: Not only does Acai Republic have bowls, chia pudding, smoothies, and juices, but you can also grab a sweet or savory pastry.

acairepublic.com

The Spot: Smootheory

The City: Orange

The Smoothie to Try: Berblast: almond milk, kale, banana, blueberry, strawberry, and pitaya

The Tip: Also check out one of their most popular items, the acai protein bowl with banana, cacao nibs, coconut, granola, and peanut butter.

smootheoryorange.com

The Spot: Nature’s Juice

The City: Orange

The Smoothie to Try: Trim d-Lite Functional Blend: peach juice, peaches, mangos, ice, Trim& Fit boost, and soy protein boost

The Tip: You can build your own acai bowl with tons of toppings at a flat rate.

natures-juice.com

The Spot: BobaTEAque

The City: Orange

The Smoothie to Try: Peach Passion: peach, passion fruit, and yogurt

The Tip: Specify how you’d like your drink with one of six sugar levels.

bobateaque.com

The Spot: R3fresh Superfood Cafe + Juice Bar

The City: Fullerton

The Smoothie to Try: Powerberry: acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, and almond milk

The Tip: For $1 you can add in peanut butter, kale, or cacao nibs. For $2 you can add protein or avocado for extra richness.

r3fresh.com

The Spot: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The City: Orange

The Smoothie to Try: The new Watermelon Mojito Smoothie: fresh watermelon, strawberries, fresh mint, and lime served with an edible lime straw

The Tip: With 10 different smoothie supplements, a kids’ smoothie menu, and a full food menu from breakfast to dinner, this cafe could be your only stop

tropicalsmoothiecafe.com

The Spot: Fruitthies

The City: Costa Mesa

The Smoothie to Try: Berry Immune Smoothie: fresh-squeezed orange juice, yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and ice plus immune, multivitamin, and antioxidant boosts

The Tip: Don’t overlook the pretzels!

The Spot: Ubatuba Acai

The City: Fullerton

The Smoothie to Try: Pitaya Passion Smoothie: pitaya with orange juice, strawberry, pineapple, and passion fruit juice

The Tip: Add an extra topping of nutella, hemp seed, protein powder, or even bee pollen for $1. Also try the empanadas.

ubatubaacaifullerton.com

The Spot: Good Vibes

The City: Huntington Beach

The Smoothie to Try: Roasted Strawberry Date Shake: strawberries, banana, medjool dates, almond milk, and peanut butter

The Tip: The extensive food and drink menu is entirely plant-based.

goodvibeshb.com