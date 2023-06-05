Perfect Getaway: Queenstown, New Zealand

Breathtaking in more ways than one, Queenstown reigns as the adventure capital of New Zealand, attracting fearless skiers and snowboarders in winter and hang gliders, hikers, bicyclists, and parasailers in the summer months. Located on the South Island beneath the peaks of the aptly named Remarkables mountain range, the city is the perfect launching pad for day trips to famous Milford Sound, teal-blue Lake Wānaka, and Glenorchy, where much of “The Lord of the Rings” series was filmed.

VA-VA-VOOM VIEWS

The stunningly situated and comfortable Crowne Plaza Hotel ($147 and up) overlooks the sapphire waters of Lake Wakatipu, the country’s longest lake at 50 miles, and is steps from Steamer Wharf with its eclectic bars and restaurants. Alternatively, enjoy the luxury of Azur, with its nine private villas, including a bathtub set into a bay window with amazing views of the lake ($960 and up). Located a few miles from Queenstown’s busy center, the lodge offers a serene setting and shuttles ready to take you to your restaurant of choice. Included breakfasts and high teas tickle the taste buds.

TASTES OF HISTORY

The Indigenous people of New Zealand, the Māori, are honored with many place names rendered in the native language. Embedded in the country’s restaurants, too, are the tastes of previous generations of settlers: Pog Mahones, an Irish pub on the waterfront, offers tasty lunches, while for dinner The Taj Indian Kitchen boasts curries and tandoori dishes. Try the tandoor-grilled Akhroti lamb chops with crusted walnut ($21) or Malabari Jhinga prawns with coconut Kerala-style curry ($22).

HEARTY HIKES

Hike the Sunshine Bay trail, which parallels Lake Wakatipu, offering glimpses of pebbled beaches through thickets of native trees and bushes. The trail is just steps from lakefront hotels yet feels a world away. Or tackle the more strenuous Queenstown Hill. The less-fit might prefer to glide up in the gondola for an even better vantage point to appreciate the grandeur of the city’s azure lake and purple snow-topped mountains.

FULL STEAM AHEAD

Cruise Lake Wakatipu on the TSS Earnslaw, the only remaining commercial passenger-carrying, coal-fired steamship in the southern hemisphere. Enjoy the ride or choose to stop over at Walter’s Peak to view farming demonstrations and savor a barbecue dinner before returning to your hotel ($102 for dinner cruise). Then sip one of the area’s famous sauvignon blancs or pinot noirs while viewing the sunset from your balcony.



FOSSILS AND FEATHERS

At the Kiwi Birdlife Park ($30), dedicated to saving endangered wildlife species, be among the few people in the world to see a living fossil, the tuatara, a reptile that predates the dinosaurs by 20 million years. Glimpse New Zealand’s iconic nocturnal bird, the kiwi, and be entertained—and educated—during a lively presentation about the country’s wildlife and conservation efforts.

AIM FOR ARROWTOWN

Known as New Zealand’s most beautiful small town, Arrowtown is 20 minutes from Queenstown, reachable by bus for $2. Visit the Chinese settlement created during the gold rush and marvel at the tiny, hobbit-size cottages where hardworking immigrants lived. Then splurge on gifts as you mosey along the main road and pop into historic buildings to purchase merino or possum wool items or iconic greenstone (jade) jewelry.

BURGER BONANZA

The lines outside famous FergBurger, known internationally, can be discouraging, but take heart: Locals say that Devil Burgers are even more delicious—and there won’t be a wait. With names like Devil’s Staircase, She-Devil, and Fallen Angel, and unusual ingredients including pineapple, beets, and apricot-tomato relish, the burgers make for a hell of a good meal. If you don’t want to forgo the Ferg, consider the more accessible FergBakery, where you can order a delicious venison pie made with red wine gravy.

THRILLS, NO SPILLS

Don’t miss a jet-boat ride along Shotover Gorge ($75). Experienced drivers steer within inches of the sheer walls of the gorge and spin the boats 360 degrees, avoiding seemingly inevitable crashes and raising riders’ adrenaline levels to exciting levels. The Māori owners of Shotover Jet pride themselves on introducing their guests to the rich cultural history and natural beauty of the river.

TIP FROM A LOCAL: “The Southern Lights aren’t nearly as famous as the Northern Lights, but they’re pretty special, glowing magenta and neon green, and they’re viewable from Queenstown. Visit Aurora Australis on Facebook to check out when they might be seen in June.”

—Emma Lindsay, Southern Adventurers consultant

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: June 1 through 5: Luma lights up Queenstown Gardens: It’s an arts, performance, and sensory event that celebrates the nightscape and brings together local, national, and international artists.