GARDEN GOURMET

The food at Cork Fire Kitchen is inspired by fresh local ingredients, some of them sourced from the property’s own garden. Try the vegan corn and coconut bisque with cilantro and pearled cucumber ($14) or a hearty pistachio-crusted lamb sirloin with mint salsa verde and brown butter carrots ($43). The restaurant partners with local wineries to host wine-pairing dinners. A five-course event last year included malbec-braised beef cheek and roasted pig belly. Check with the restaurant for the next event.

SPEAK OF THE DEVIL

After gaining fame and awards in 2013 and 2014 as a food truck, Devilicious opened a restaurant and taproom to serve its signature comfort food with a twist and

34 draft beers. Thirsty Thursdays mean half-price bottles of wine to go with your asparagus grilled cheese with Brie and caramelized onion ($15). Or try the pork belly tacos with chile-roasted pineapple ($10). There’s also a speakeasy—Apparition Room—that opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.