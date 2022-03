GARDEN GOURMET The food at Cork Fire Kitchen is inspired by fresh local ingredients, some of them sourced from the property’s own garden. Try the vegan corn and coconut bisque with cilantro and pearled cucumber ($14) or a hearty pistachio-crusted lamb sirloin with mint salsa verde and brown butter carrots ($43). The restaurant partners with local wineries to host wine-pairing dinners. A five-course event last year included malbec-braised beef cheek and roasted pig belly. Check with the restaurant for the next event. SPEAK OF THE DEVIL After gaining fame and awards in 2013 and 2014 as a food truck, Devilicious opened a restaurant and taproom to serve its signature comfort food with a twist and

34 draft beers. Thirsty Thursdays mean half-price bottles of wine to go with your asparagus grilled cheese with Brie and caramelized onion ($15). Or try the pork belly tacos with chile-roasted pineapple ($10). There’s also a speakeasy—Apparition Room—that opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

“Hike the Dripping Springs trail. If you get there on a nice day after a rainstorm or in the spring, water is flowing through the creek and provides a fun place for kids to splash and investigate nature.” —tip from CIARA GREEN, TEMECULA RESIDENT GET YOUR WINE ON One of the classics, family-owned Hart Winery has been a staple in Temecula since opening in 1980. Visit the tasting room any day for four 2-ounce tastes ($20) of this boutique wine and bring your own picnic. Opened in 2014, Avensole Winery combines the Italian words for adventure and one of a kind. The winemakers focus on zinfandel and offer glasses and bottles in a modern tasting room on the hilltop property. For a more intimate experience, try Bottaia Winery’s barrel room tasting, which includes six estate wines and one from the barrel (reservations recommended, $30).