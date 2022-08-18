Perfect Getaway: Resort Spas In & Around O.C.

Becoming a member at a nearby resort can ensure your commitment to a regular wellness routine. You’ll schedule time for yourself when you know you’ve already paid for it, and we all can use at least a day a month to decompress. There are a few places in Orange County that offer access and more spots within an hour’s drive. Take advantage of five-star spas, award-winning golf courses, dozens of yoga and fitness classes, and many discounts without having to pack more than your swimsuit at one of these five nearby options.

Sycamore Spa by Hudson at The Ranch Laguna Beach: A monthly relaxation massage or custom facial, a glass of Champagne, free valet parking, discounts on treatments, and an afternoon pool pass are all yours with membership at Sycamore Spa. There’s also an infrared sauna to take advantage of. Drive into the canyon and lose track of time for the day as you are pampered in the serene setting filled with wildlife and wonderful trees. Outdoor treatment areas—available when the weather permits—are a special treat, as you’ll hear the birds chirp and the fountain gurgle during your massage. Stay on property afterward and have a bite at Harvest restaurant, The Porch outdoor patio, or head across Coast Highway to the beach to get the tuna poke bowl or shrimp roll from Lost Pier Café. 949-715-1393

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort and Club: Membership here includes access to the private beach club, three pools, the golf course, the fitness center, and the spa. Take advantage of the sauna, steam room, and hot tub as well as 43 fitness and yoga classes every week. Whether it’s cycling on the lawn overlooking the coast or hanging upside down in silks during aerial yoga, there are always new options to try. Book a Black Diamond Face Lift facial or one of the hydrafacials, or treat yourself to a CBD or serenity massage. There are also seven dining options on property, including Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak. 949-234-3494

BEYOND ORANGE COUNTY

Glen Ivy Hot Springs: Join the Club 1860 annual membership program to receive access to the therapeutic grounds any time of year, buddy passes so your friends can join you, plus discounts on treatments, food, and beverages at this oasis just across the county line in Corona. There are two membership levels, so you can decide which one best suits your wellness needs. Summertime features live entertainment on the weekends through October, so you can stay late and watch the sunset. When it comes to treatments, we love the quartz massage, which uses sand to help ease your tired muscles and make you feel calm as it supports every part of you like a warm hug. 888-GLEN-IVY

Rancho Valencia: The spa at Rancho Valencia, less than an hour south of San Clemente, reopened last summer after renovations that included adding a salon. Relax in the spa’s lounge area in front of the fireplace or meander the walkways with flowering bougainvillea all around. Membership gives you the opportunity to participate in more than 90 fitness and yoga classes per week, plus discounts on treatments, food, and guest rooms. Hydrotherapy treatments take place outdoors on private patios. The stunning new yoga pavilion immediately soothes your spirit as you practice in a beautiful space next to the water. Membership also includes access to tennis and pickleball courts and the resort pools, including the adult-only, saltwater spa pool. 858-759-6490

Grand Del Mar: With an equestrian center and archery range, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar has much to entice members, including the three pools, golf privileges, access to the spa, and 24 fitness classes a week. The resort in Del Mar offers two memberships—golf and social—to accommodate your interests. Privileges such as special offers across the property and access to the 50,000-square-foot clubhouse are par for the course. Take a day to walk the grounds, hike the trails, indulge in a treatment or two at The Center for Wellbeing, and luxuriate away from stress in the beautiful canyon. 858-314-2059