Somerset Grill specializes in worldly flavors while never losing sight of the bounty of fresh seafood available at its doorstep. Sit on the covered patio or indoors where you can check out the large bar. A recent special included a just-right spiced curry butternut squash soup with toasted pepitas that was a perfect winter dish. Warm up with grilled swordfish with roasted carrots and lemon caper relish ($36). For breakfast, go for the diced-fruit parfait ($10), which features yogurt, coconut, honey, granola, and nuts.

Resort photography courtesy of Vespera Resort; Spa photography courtesy of Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa.

SECLUDED SOAKING

Less than 10 minutes north of Pismo Beach, Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa offers hillside hot tubs (about $25 per hour). Relax and rejuvenate in a private tub in the trees for the ultimate decompressor. Schedule a Swedish or deep-tissue massage ($145 and up for 60 minutes), and 30 minutes of soaking is included ahead of the treatment. The spa is mostly outdoors—serene and lush. Specials are available for visits Monday through Thursday.

SIMPLY DELICIOUS

For classic seafood dishes such as steamed clams ($14) or oysters Rockefeller ($18), head to Ada’s Fish House. The relaxed atmosphere lures locals and visitors alike. California cuisine including grilled artichoke with house-made lemon aioli ($12) and a spinach and quinoa salad with shrimp ($20) will fill your belly while the local wine list and solid cocktails offer delightful drink options.