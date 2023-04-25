New Draws in Carlsbad

Now is peak time for The Flower Fields, open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Mother’s Day ($21 and up). Take in 55 acres of ranunculus and other horticultural displays such as the orchid greenhouse, a sweet pea maze, Santa play area, butterfly garden, and poinsettia display, plus a scavenger hunt for kids. On the weekends, meditation, sunset wine tasting, yoga, and live music are just a few of the events available. There are spots everywhere that make perfect photo opportunities; you’ll just have to find your favorite. theflowerfields.com

A new addition to LEGOLAND debuted this spring when the unveiling of MINILAND San Diego took place ($89 and up). Marvel at the attention to detail behind 5 million LEGO bricks that highlight the city’s landmarks—The Rady Shell, the Coronado Bridge, Hotel del Coronado, Balboa Park, Old Town, the Gaslamp District, the convention center, Petco Park, and more. The scene joins miniature versions of San Francisco, Las Vegas, New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. Whether you’re in charge of entertaining young ones, or you’re a kid at heart and want to recapture the spirit of youthful discovery, it’s easy to spend an hour or more meandering through the walkways and recognizing small versions of the icons you know well. The LEGO cities are just part the experience including rides, games, and activities available at the amusement park ($89 and up). legoland.com/california

For a getaway that feels like a relaxing escape without having to go far, try the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort. Spacious rooms ($624 and up) with balconies overlooking the golf course, Batiquitos Lagoon, or the pool and hillsides provide plenty of room for leisure. Thoughtful touches elevate the simplicity of the room, and all the gadgets are tucked away behind closed cabinets or in closets. Sit on the patio and watch the birds and rabbits and fall asleep to the sounds of frogs nearby. The amenities on the 200-acre resort include three pools, an Arnold Palmer signature golf course, game rooms, and more. Delight in the Baja-inspired flavors at the resort’s Ponto Lago restaurant. And get ready for the opening of Miraval Life in Balance Spa at the property this summer. parkhyattaviara.com