The Scene: Poppies bloom near Weir Canyon Trail in Anaheim after heavy rain

Getting there: Park in the residential area and head north toward Weir Canyon trailhead.

Explorer credit: Andrew Barnhart @andrewbarnhart

Behind the shot: “I’m a hobbyist photographer in San Diego who loves nature and the outdoors, and I’ve been tracking wildflower blooms since 2017. I decided to head to this spot after seeing other photos posted online.”