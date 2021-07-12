Outdoor Living Inspiration at Sherman Gardens

Now that we’re accustomed to spending more time outside, Sherman Library and Gardens offers a whimsical look at what actual outdoor living might entail. Through Sept. 12, the exhibit greenHOUSE highlights seven rooms around the property that show a horticultural twist.

While you might not choose to move your four-poster bed to the yard, the team at Sherman Gardens sure makes it look tempting to sleep among the flowers and vines. Get inspiration for your next dinner party from the dining room display, which is farm to table done literally with garden instruments as utensils and pots instead of chairs. The lavatory will make you giggle, and you can actually play the piano in the music chamber.

The interactive exhibit is great for kids and adults alike and is free with garden admission ($5). The garden is open extended hours Thursday and Friday in the summer (until 7 p.m.), making it alluring for a picnic or to play lawn games as the sun sets.

If you go this weekend, you’ll have a chance to step back in time as the garden revives a tradition from the 1970s. Plant-O-Rama is a two-day plant sale with experts on hand to discuss orchids, bromeliads, hibiscus, and ferns.

thesherman.org