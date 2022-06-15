Father’s Day Weekend Events in Orange County 2022

June 19

Costa Mesa

Cafe Sevilla is hosting an “Old Fashioned Father’s Day” featuring brunch and dinner specials. Bottomless mimosas run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live Latin music will be on tap from 6 to 9 p.m. Old-Fashioned smoked cocktails will be just $10 all day. As another special, all dads who order a paella will receive a complimentary lobster tail along with it.

June 19

Brea

The Cruisin’ Brea Class Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Brea and will offer a number of food and retail street vendors, along with the car showcase. The show is free to attend.

June 17 to 19

Costa Mesa

The 626 Night Market returns for Father’s Day weekend at the OC Fairgrounds. This expansive outdoor market features many different food vendors, as well as local artists and merchants.

June 19

Costa Mesa

Descanso, a modern taqueria, serves a variety of classic Central Mexican, street-inspired dishes in a lively, music filled setting. On Father’s Day, from 3 to 9 p.m., there will be a special three-course pairing menu crafted by Executive Chef Fonzy De Zuniga. The first course will be Sinaloan shrimp aguachile paired with tequila sangrita, followed by the Australian Wagyu skirt steak main course accompanied by a mezcal old-fashioned. Dessert will be arroz con leche topped with cinnamon powder, paired with a Spanish port wine.

June 19

Garden Grove

Chess Palace is hosting a 30-minute round robin style Father’s Day amateur chess tournament at SteelCraft Garden Grove. Any guardian who accompanies a registered player will be able to join in on the fun for free. Players are invited to either bring their own equipment or borrow from Chess Palace. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and games start at noon.

June 19

Laguna Beach

For a Father’s Day brunch offering a wide variety of food options, check out Las Brisas in Laguna Beach. The 4-course prix-fixe menu includes your choice of tostada appetizers, entrees ranging from Prime rib to smoked salmon Benedict, and a dessert. There is also a kids menu available with choices for each course. The prix-fixe menu will be the only menu available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and starts at $85 per adult; $25 per child.

June 19

Newport Beach

The 15th Annual Father’s Day Car Show hosted by the Balboa Bay Resort returns this summer. Car-loving dads and their families can attend this event for free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the upper resort parking deck. The show, which will highlight an assortment of classic, rare, and custom cars, will also feature live music, a barbecue, signature cocktails, and other concessions.

June 19

Newport Beach

Gracias Madre is “Gracias Padre” for a day by offering a special Mezcal Kit gift basket, alongside dining and drink specials. The gift kits come with two custom, ceramic Copitas (hand-crafted by Wotz Works) and a bottle of private batch Real Minero Madre Cuishe/Barril Mezcal. Alongside the gift basket, Sunday dining specials will include Champinones stuffed mushrooms and the De Ranchero coconut-encrusted mango habanero barbeque tofu burger. Also check out the special El Vaquero; a smoked Oaxacan Sazerac Tepozán made with Blanco tequila, San Bartolo mezcal, roasted corn, Peychaud’s Bitters, lemon oil, and hickory smoke.

June 19

Irvine and Newport Beach

Sol Mexican Kitchen, a baja-inspired Mexican restaurant will be having a Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The $40 per-person brunch is designed for couples and includes your choice of an antojito, main course, and dessert, all portioned for two people. Or bring the whole family to enjoy the normal weekend brunch menu and spoil dad with a Father’s Day special: a party-size margarita.

June 19

Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Irvine

Puesto will be offering Pints for Papa, a complimentary beer for all dads dining at any of its four Orange County locations Sunday. Choose between the Puesto Clara (traditional Mexican-style light lager), Puesto Negra (smooth, dark Mexican-style lager), Puesto Celebration Cerveza (a Mexican Vienna-style lager), or Puesto IPA (a rotating hoppy ale).