Main Course: The Blind Pig Kitchen + Bar

“Uh-oh,” I think when my friend orders a Crown Royal upon joining the table for a lazy Saturday brunch. We’re at The Blind Pig in Yorba Linda, a spot known for stocking small-batch artisan spirits. So it’s a nope on the Crown Royal. Nope also for Jim Beam. But the cagey server quickly suggests two worthy proxies, arguably upgrades.

My how things have changed here since the restaurant’s debut in late 2019, just before pandemic restrictions would curb dining out. A spinoff of the popular lakeside original in Rancho Santa Margarita, this new free-standing venue near the Nixon Library was excitedly awaited in option-hungry Yorba Linda, my hometown. But the planets refused to align, dashing my hopes for a winner after persistent accounts of menu clunkers and bumpy hospitality.

Continued stalking eventually revealed that the Yorba Linda menu was evolving to literally meet diners where they live and is no longer a clone of the South County original. Sure, there are similarities such as the strapping burger, tender chicken karaage, or shoo-in deviled eggs, but notable departures now showcase the kitchen’s independence. Executive chef Andrew Davis helms the open kitchen, turning out modern American fare that better suits this town.

The dinner menu is concise, with just enough range to feel complete, though not expansive. A considerable roster of craft cocktails is notably diverse. From a potent top-shelf mezcal Old-Fashioned or Sagamore Rye Manhattan to a bubbly draft paloma to a mulled New York sour, this bar has your back. Five legitimate tiki concoctions boast an umbrella and a custom pigtail swizzle stick—these folks take their fun seriously.

Starters tend to have a rich edge that plays well with those libations. Ribeye tartare explodes with vibrant elements—leeks, candied kumquats, chile threads, and toasted bulgur fused with soy vinaigrette and egg yolk. It’s served with grilled, soft sourdough almost too alluring, so beware of filling up on it. That lovely fresh bread also accompanies a burrata plate festooned with tomato jam, basil pesto, a swirl of balsamic glaze, and curlicues of crispy prosciutto. Plump coconut curry mussels, perfumed with basil and boosted with juicy hearts of palm, are understandably popular.

Alas, a rock-hard rice cake undermined the savory pork belly adobo. Though summer temperatures might seem at odds with steamy French onion soup, it’s deliciously complex under that molten float of proper Gruyère cheese. Japanese-style fried chicken thighs lacked crunch, but that didn’t bother my table mates, who polished them off immediately. Papas bravas, a confit of fingerling potatoes layered with chorizo, queso Oaxaca, and avo-aioli, is a side, but also works as a starter or light entree. The two best desserts are all about dark chocolate—the refined chocolate-mascarpone tart and the double-chocolate-chip cast-iron-skillet cookie that’s really a fluffy brownie under melting vanilla ice cream.

House-made tortillas help deftly seasoned braised beef shank tacos shine, as does the generous portion size. A glorious pork schnitzel sandwich is also mighty big and includes tasty fries. Duck sopes fall flat with a pasty texture and overwhelming spicy heat. Boneless center-cut New York steak is super satisfying—16 ounces precisely grilled to medium-rare that pairs well with unexpectedly nuanced kimchee fried rice. For lighter proteins, look to chicken piccata with risotto; rigatoni with vodka sauce; or glazed Atlantic salmon and squash puree.

A modest selection of enticing lunch and brunch dishes appears only on weekends. While I can’t confirm the veracity of the boast, Davis’ World Famous Chilaquiles are undeniably scrumptious. As is the machaca scramble with sweet-smoky salsa negra. For a conventional lunch, there’s a deluxe Cubano sandwich or beer-battered cod and hand-cut fries. Or that king-size burger. If $20 bottomless mimosas call to you, Sunday is your Funday.

Fashionable black floral wallpaper lends a muted hipness to the boxy space anchored by a central open bar. Vintage prohibition photos reference the era when “blind pig” referred to an illicit speakeasy. Upbeat servers are obliging and well versed. Service is best when the 110-seat room is humming with weekend diners and live entertainment. I never saw the bar as busy as the tables and booths. Jason Friedman leads a swell beverage program complete with weekly discounts on top-flight booze. Tiki Taco Tuesday stars street tacos and $12 tiki libations. Wednesday deals include half-off wines by the glass or bottle and whiskey specials from an impressive inventory. Draft beers from 12 taps are $6 on Thursday.

Like so many new spots reviewed here since 2021, pandemic unknowns made the tough task of launching a restaurant profoundly tougher. Yorba Linda’s Blind Pig succeeds because its determined operators ultimately leveraged a traumatic start into a more intuitive, more welcoming neighborhood hangout.

«««

4975 Lakeview Ave.

Yorba Linda

714-485-2594

5 Best Dishes

Burrata appetizer

Chilaquiles

Pork schnitzel sandwich

Braised beef tacos

Center-cut

New York steak

Price Range

Starters, $8 to $22

Mains, $21 to $55

Brunch/lunch, $10 to $23

FYI: Free corkage for the first bottle,

$20 for each additional one