The original Anaheim venue shuttered for months to resurface as a breezy watering hole inspired by Roxy, mother of Zov and reputed family renegade and hospitality dynamo.

One peek at the hip list of scratch cocktails says this is something different. The slate of local brews scribbled on the bar’s blackboard confirms these offerings are quite outside the Zov’s canon. Windows flood the island bar with sunlight, supplying a view of the patio and busy intersection just beyond. Multistory town- homes are sprouting like mushrooms after a rainstorm in this neighborhood, and the vibe is increasingly urban.

Large prints of historic Anaheim places and moments surround the interior. There’s even one of a smiling Roxy in 1958—it begs for explanatory details. Big windows open to fresh air and traffic noise, but here’s hoping for the day windows can close and not compete with the likable playlist.

A most excellent Paper Plane cocktail pairs well with eavesdropping on the post-work crowd dribbling in. My friend arrives, and we migrate to a banquette deep inside the no-frills dining space. Most signature dishes aren’t on this menu. Clearly, we are being nudged into new territory, with the owners trusting that diners will trust in Zov.