It was impossible to imagine what life would be like without our beaches until October, when Amplify Energy leaked 120,000 gallons of crude oil 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The day after the spill, signs were posted along the shore for miles. “Warning. Ocean water contact may cause illness.” This kept people safe, but it didn’t protect the marine life. Habitats and wildlife in Talbert Marsh were coated with oil and tar in all 127 acres. The spill happened the same weekend as the Pacific Air Show. The contrast of our ingenuity in the sky and our inability to protect our ocean was astounding.

Near the mouth of the Santa Ana River, several fish were trapped in a small pool of water. They swam in frantic circles through the shiny oil slick. I felt like the fish. Stressed, with a sense of urgency and responsibility to protect our natural world.