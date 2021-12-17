“So good to see you in person!” the woman said. I recognized her as one of the birthday girl’s friends I’d pre- viously only met on Zoom. Or was it Facebook?

“You, too,” I agreed, with slightly less enthusiasm. Now every sneeze and sniffle for the next few days would be suspect. Ugh.

Thankfully we were standing outdoors at a park in Laguna Beach, a gentle sea breeze doing its part to help clear the air. But being outside and at an event with food meant most of us were maskless. With Orange County’s COVID-19 cases on the decline, it was easy to shed our inhibitions and enjoy the sun on our faces again; pass the birthday cake, please.

Still, the party PDA was making me nervous. Yes, the county’s numbers were down; and for that, I was grateful. But it seemed to me that anyone who lives in an area that hosts as many crowd-pleasing theme parks as O.C. has to stay vigilant. The dreaded virus was still out there, and to quote nearly every scary movie ever made,

“It’s mutating.” I found it disconcerting to see social hugging on the rise again, despite—or perhaps because of—our abstaining from such potentially risky business for so long. I’ll say one thing about the pandemic—it made respect for personal space a priority. No more awkward squeeze plays with people you just met or barely know. No more trying to keep your privates angled away during an embrace from a relative stranger—or strange relative, for that matter.

I’ve long believed close, intimate contact should be reserved for those, well, closest to you. But peer pressure doesn’t fade after high school. I always smiled and went along when on the receiving end of a quickie hug because I didn’t want to be thought of as the group grinch.