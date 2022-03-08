BONA FIDES: Mehra thought she wanted to be a doctor. In her early 20s, she was working in a medical office and realized she would never be as happy as the doctor she worked for. Luckily for diners, she found her home in the culinary world and never looked back. She worked with Floyd Cardoz in New York for five years, then did stints in Washington, D.C., and Northern California. Michelin-starred Tamarind of London lured her to Orange County to be its opening chef. She felt at home in O.C. and opened Adya eight years ago to make the high-quality Indian food she loves more accessible to local diners. She thrives on watching customers’ reactions as they taste something new and find they love it. In fall 2019, she won “Chopped” and had big plans for her next steps, which included using her winnings to launch a sauce company. COVID-19 put a hold on everything. While Adya was closed, Mehra participated in the artisan pop-up market at OC Baking Co and the Orange farmers market, and she started doing virtual cooking classes. Adya offers catering for big events and small private dinners, and last year Mehra debuted Spice Girl Sauces.

IN HER WORDS: “I really think that (being) forced to rethink everything opened a lot of doors in my mind about what I still have to do, and now I’m moving toward all of those things. Orange County has made such huge strides in food in the time that I’ve been here. I think it’s completely changed, and I feel like the consumers are different. Chefs are doing what we really want to do, and people are appreciating what we’re doing in a way that didn’t happen before.”