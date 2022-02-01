Don’t Miss These February 2022 Special Events in O.C.!

February 11 to 27

“A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER”

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, this comedy follows Monty Navarro, a member of the aristocratic D’Ysquith family who’s eighth in line to become the Earl of Highhurst. He estimates his chances of assuming the title are little to none, unless he takes matters into his own hands—which he tries to do, all while attempting to woo the woman of his dreams. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, 714-990-7722, curtistheatre.com

Opens February 12