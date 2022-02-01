Don’t Miss These February 2022 Special Events in O.C.!

February 2 and 3
“SACRE”
Circa, the Australia-based circus troupe, per- forms to Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and a new composition by Phillipe Bachman in this show. The group’s powerful acrobatics combine with innovative lighting and set design to create a memorable display of athleticism. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org
February 4 to 20
“BLITHE SPIRIT”
Noël Coward wrote this comedy, which tells the story of Charles Condomine, a socialite and writer who hires a medium to conduct a séance as research for a book he’s writing about the occult. Things start to go haywire when the medium inadvertently summons the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, who does everything she can to sabotage Charles’s marriage to his second wife, Ruth. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489- 8082, caminorealplayhouse.org
February 6
VADYM KHOLODENKO
The critically acclaimed classical pianist, who won the 2013 Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, has performed around the world. He’ll perform pieces by Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Liszt, and Beethoven. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org
Opens February 9
“WICKED”
Long before Dorothy landed in Munchkinland, two girls who seemed like opposites became good friends. One, named Elphaba, became the Wicked Witch of the West; the other, Galinda, became Glinda the Good. This smash hit musical, winner of three Tony Awards, tells their story. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org
February 10
MAVIS STAPLES AND KANDACE SPRINGS
Soul legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Staples performs for this special concert. Raised in gospel music, she’s also a civil rights activist and performed with the family’s band, The Staple Singers. Springs, who last appeared in Orange County in early 2020, is a jazz pianist and vocalist from Nashville, Tennessee, with “a voice that could melt snow,” according to Prince. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org
February 10 and 11
BEI BEI
Part of a monthlong series of programs celebrating Lunar New Year, this two-night engagement features one of the world’s best guzheng musicians. Combining classical Chinese music with contemporary Western sounds, she has been credited with introducing the ancient instrument to a new generation and has performed on soundtracks for video games, TV series, and films, including the live-action version of “Mulan.” Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, SanClemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org
February 11 and 12
EDDIE GLAUDE JR., PH.D.
In this Witte Lecture, Glaude, the chair of the African American studies department at Princeton, will discuss race and democracy in America. The author of “Begin Again: JamesBaldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” Glaude also writes regularly for Time magazine and appears often on MSNBC and “Meet the Press.” Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-548-2411, nbplf.foundation
February 11 to 27
“A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER”
Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, this comedy follows Monty Navarro, a member of the aristocratic D’Ysquith family who’s eighth in line to become the Earl of Highhurst. He estimates his chances of assuming the title are little to none, unless he takes matters into his own hands—which he tries to do, all while attempting to woo the woman of his dreams. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, 714-990-7722, curtistheatre.com
Opens February 12
“EVEREST: ASCENT TO GLORY”
Photographs, films, and artifacts from five expeditions to the summit of Mount Everest form the core of this exhibit curated by Wade Davis, author of “Into the Silence: The Great War, Mallory, and the Conquest of Everest.” Together, they explore the history and chang- ing technologies that made possible the first successful ascent, by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary, in 1953. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org
Opens February 12
“WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS”
This comedy set in 1973 follows Maynard Jackson, who has just been elected Atlanta’s first Black mayor, and his campaign staff as they navigate politics and romantic entanglements at a decisive moment in the city’s history. Playwright Pearl Cleage—also an essayist, novelist, and poet—is known for her sharp, funny dialogue exploring gender, race, and class. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org
February 13
JUDY COLLINS
The celebrated singer-songwriter is best known for her renditions of Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” and Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” both of which won Grammy Awards. Over her career, she has released 28 studio albums, four live albums, and four holiday albums, and has recorded everything from folk, country, and rock music to show tunes and standards. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949- 480-4278, soka.edu
February 17
DANCE IMPRESSIONS PRODUCTIONS AND STC FOUNDATION
Commemorating Lunar New Year through classical Chinese dance and drumming, this performance from the Southern California dance studio spotlights traditional Chinese folk dance. A reception following the show offers the opportunity to meet the dancers and drummers. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org
February 17
CALIDORE STRING QUARTET
Violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, viola player Jeremy Berry, and cellist Estelle Choi formed this chamber ensemble at the Colburn School in Los Angeles in 2010. Since then, they’ve earned critical acclaim for their performances and recordings. They’ll play selections from Mozart, Beethoven, and contemporary American composer Hannah Lash.Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org
February 19
BALLET FOLKLÓRICO FEST
This half-day festival, in its second year, moves to the Musco Center main stage. Part of the center’s Heartbeat of Mexico programming, it features some of the best local folklórico companies of all ages, chosen by Kareli Montoya, founder of Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org
February 20
NAT GEO LIVE: MARK SYNNOTT— LIFE ON THE VERTICAL
Mark Synnott has traveled to Greenland, Russia, Patagonia, and Nepal, among other places, to find unclimbed rock faces to scale, and he has made first ascents of some of the world’s tallest walls. He also uses his expeditions to search for and gather information about rare species living in what would otherwise be inaccessible locations. He’ll talk about his adventures while sharing photos and videos in this presentation. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854- 4646, thebarclay.org
February 24
JOEY DEFRANCESCO
The four-time Grammy nominee is a master of the Hammond B-3 organ. He has worked with jazz greats including Ray Charles, Diana Krall, Miles Davis, George Benson, and others. He hosts a program on Sirius radio’s Real Jazz called “Organized.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org
February 24 to 27
“YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING
AND JAMES TAYLOR”
Songwriter Kirsti Manna—who has written tunes for Blake Shelton—and recording artist Jonathan Birchfield team up for this concert performance of Carole King’s and James Taylor’s best-loved songs. Expect to hear “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Carolina in My Mind,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949- 497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com
February 25
LINDA EDER: BY MYSELF—THE SONGS OF JUDY GARLAND
Eder was first discovered on “Star Search” in 1988. Since then, she’s starred in “Jekyll & Hyde” on Broadway, released 19 solo albums, and performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and Radio City Music Hall. She’ll sing Judy Garland favorites, including “Almost Like Being in Love,” “You Made Me Love You,” and “Over the Rainbow.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org
February 25
SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY WITH PACHO FLORES
This concert, presented by the Philharmonic Society, will feature trumpeter Flores playing the U.S. premiere of Paquito D’Rivera’s “Concerto Venezolano” as well as Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Pieces from Andrew Norman and X Neruda are also on the bill. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 949- 553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org
February 26
LANTERN FESTIVAL
This traditional festival, in which people light lanterns to let go of the past and express their wishes for the future, celebrates the beginning of spring and is meant to bring families together. In this event hosted by the Pacific Symphony and South Coast Chinese Cultural Center/Irvine Chinese School, kids and their parents can enjoy music and dance performances from local groups, admire floating lanterns in the concert hall, and participate in Lunar New Year activities. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and Argyros Plaza, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556- 2787, scfta.org
February 27
LANGSTON HUGHES’ “ASK YOUR MAMA: TWELVE MOODS FOR JAZZ”
Hughes’s 12-part jazz poem about the struggle for artistic and social freedom in the 1960s was never performed during the poet’s lifetime. This multimedia concert takes the masterwork and combines it with videos and images of the work of artists Hughes admired, including muralist Aaron Douglas, painter Jacob Lawrence, and sculptor Richmond Barthé. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854- 4646, thebarclay.org
