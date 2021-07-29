The Remnants of Dana Point Inn

The Scene The only remains of the Dana Point Inn, a project that never finished construction because of the Great Depression

Where Find the arches along Dana Point Bluff Top Trail.

Behind the Shot “I originally wanted to visit the location due to the beautiful scenery of the harbor and the gorgeous flowers along the pathway (which I used to frame the photo),” Chellani says. “Knowing these concrete arches are the remains of the Dana Point Inn is so fascinating as well. I think it’s so important for architecture to be preserved, as it is a reminder of the past.”