November Holiday Events in Orange County

The Irvine Fine Arts Center is throwing its 39th annual Holiday Faire on Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Great Park Palm Court Arts Complex and Hangar 244. Festive holiday tunes will be played, and more than 100 local artists will be featuring their finely handcrafted works that you can start shopping for as gifts.

Witness South Coast Plaza’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 18, featuring a performance by Orange County School of the Arts and special guest Matthew Morrison. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at Town Center Park and admission is free.

Enter the festive, picturesque world of the Sawdust Arts & Crafts Winter Fantasy Festival starting on Saturday, November 20. Get a headstart on your Christmas shopping by picking up one of their unique, handcrafted gifts. Send your wish lists and take photos at a meet-and-greet with Santa, listen to live music, or join an art class. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children 6 and up.

On Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel is celebrating the 10th Annual Surfing Santa and Stand Up Paddle Board Contest at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point. From November 20 through New Year’s Eve, the resort will host the 13th Annual Holiday Surfboard Auction. Big names in the surf industry such as Kelly Slater and Brawner Boards will be featured at the event. Both events are for the benefit of a charity that the resort has already raised over $440,000 for, Surfers Healing, which is dedicated to providing surf camps for children with autism.

Finally, race in the largest Thanksgiving Day run event at Dana Point’s 44th Annual Turkey Trot. Scenic views of the gorgeous beaches and their charming coves and cliffs will accompany your run. Participate in 10k, 5k, and kids’ 1-mile races.

Click here for even more November events. https://www.orangecoast.com/life-style/november-2021-o-c-events-concerts-and-more/