New Season at The Barclay On Sale Today

After a long, quiet wait, arts organizations in Orange County are announcing their seasons, and we are ecstatic to get back to live performances! The lineup at Irvine Barclay Theatre is full of many favorites plus some fresh surprises, and tickets are on sale today to the general public.

Ukulele master and composer Jake Shimabukuro visits in the fall, writer and humorist David Sedaris is back, and jazz greats John Pizzarelli and John Beasley will make repeat stops in O.C. in the spring and summer. A few intriguing acts I’ve got my eye on:

The Black Market Trust, Oct. 22. Playing American Songbook classics with a Django Reinhardt twist, this L.A.-based band delivers plenty of energy, laughs, and the urge to get up and dance. And there’s a local connection—the photo on the group’s 2020 album, “Land of the Sea and Sun,” was taken in Huntington Beach.

Sacre by Circa, Feb. 2 and 3. The circus troupe from Australia performs to Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” Acrobatics meet emotion in a fresh take on a dance classic.

Alicia Odewale, March 13. As part of the National Geographic Live programs, the archaeologist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, will share insight about the Tulsa Race Massacre a century ago and how her work has been a tool for reclaiming the narrative.

Pioneering Women in Jazz, March 25. Amazing singers Charenée Wade, Camille Thurman, and Tahira Clayton pay tribute to Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone while backed by a seven-piece, all-female ensemble.

There’s so much more, and you can find something that suits your craving at The Barclay’s website, thebarclay.org.