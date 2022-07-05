New Low-Waste, Eco-Friendly Shop Opens in San Clemente

Co-owners Nicolette Finch and Lisa Hatch opened Terra with the goal of sharing the importance of living more organically and sustainably for the health and well-being of their customers, community, future generations, and the planet.

Open since June, the shop carries eco-friendly alternatives to products for the body and the home such as laundry detergent strips, toothpaste tablets, bamboo and coconut dish brushes with replaceable heads, and all-purpose and glass cleaning tablets in compostable packages. You’ll even find organic skincare products as well as loose-leaf teas.

Customers can also minimize their carbon footprint by bringing in their own containers to fill with the store’s growing selection of bulk products such as aloe vera gel, extra virgin olive oil, castile soap, and activated bamboo charcoal.

1401 N. El Camino Real

San Clemente

949-545-7507

terraeveryday.com